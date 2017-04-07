Friday roundup

by Grania

It’s been quite a day all around the world.

After the horrific and cruel chemical attack in Syria earlier this week, the American strike appears to have put a serious dent in Trump’s friendly overtures to Putin. The New York Times reports that the Kremlin has denounced the strike and continues to deny that Syria had any chemical weapons. There has been some noticeable dismay expressed by erstwhile Trump supporters at home as well.

This afternoon in Europe there has been what appears to be another terrorist attack—this one in Stockholm, Sweden, as confirmed by Swedish PM Stefan Löfven. An arrest has been made. A man driving a truck crashed it into a Åhléns Mall. The Local (English language Swedish news) has been updating the story here. One arrest has been made. So far four deaths and 15 injured are reported. For more detail you could follow Phillip O’Connor, journalist in Stockholm on Twitter as he continues to update his coverage.

The front of the Åhléns department store, the truck crashed in the pedestrian street to the right of the hoarding. pic.twitter.com/ZxVL1HGzA1 — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) April 7, 2017

In South Africa today there are fairly large nationwide public protests against President Zuma asking him to step down. It can be followed on Twitter on the #AntiZumaMarches hashtag.

[JAC: As if things aren’t bad enough, Neil Gorsuch was confirmed as a Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, setting the way for years of anti-progressive rulings.]

Finally, if you prefer something with nothing at all to do with politics, try this music video where a capella group Pentatonix perform the almost impossible to sing Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.