Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy Friday to all!

Today in 1862, Union forces led by General Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the battle of Shiloh in Tennessee. The New York Times had it on their front page, which only goes to show that although it may seem like distant history, it is not that long ago. In spite of the victory, the piece closes somberly with this:

Our loss in officers is very heavy. It is impossible at present to obtain their names.

Less grim news, but evidently serious none the less, in 1999 the ‘banana war‘ came to an end. Yes, the USA and Europe ended up in court over bananas.

It’s legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday‘s birthday today (1915-1959). Her exceptional vocals expressed deep emotions, turning pain into beauty; and she has been described as the ‘greatest jazz vocalist of our times‘, but rather tragically her touring career was often marred by racist attacks.

She had a small role in Duke Ellington’s Symphony in Black where she played an abused woman.

I don’t know what your Google looks like today, but in Ireland we have a cheery robot called Tom,winner of the Doodle 4 Google competition. Isn’t it sweet? More details at the link above.

Over in Poland two friends are rambling on.

Cyrus: Is there something interesting there?

Hili: I’m just checking.

In Poland.

Cyrus: Jest tam coś ciekawego?

Hili: Właśnie sprawdzam.

Lagniappe: From reader Taskin in Winnipeg (half of Gus’s staff), we have a photo of her lovely local squirrel, Fred, so named because he nervously moves his feet, tap dancing on the fence. Here’s Taskin’s comment (Curtis is her husband):

Here’s Fred again. The caption I gave it on Facebook was, “Are you talkin’ to me?” Curtis’s caption is, “O solo mio…”

I believe Fred is a North American red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus), although here he looks like a gray squirrel.