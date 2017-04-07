A traveling aid for your cat

If your moggie rides in the car, this device might ease its trip:
🐱🤗 pic.twitter.com/5oEL2dUJXB
— Köksal Akın (@Koksalakn) April 2, 2017
h/t: Barry
No, my cats wouldn’t go for anything that far from the dashboard in front of the steering wheel
I had a 60 lb. d*g that took that spot. 🙂
In the case that if you are a twitter – user, you may want to follow some mighty fine animals’ – posting users, this person’s ( @Koksalakn ) tweets are just the loveliest. Not all but very many of his are of Felidae – involved activities.
So sustaining and uplifting his are.
At them I always smile.
Blue
Not a chance, I’d lose too much blood to be able to drive first.
I had a cat (Astrið, 1981-87) who loved riding in a car – provided I did not try to put her in a carrier. Carriers put her into a frenzied panic, but as long as she was able to roam around the car, she was perfectly happy to ride with me. She was well-travelled; I had her with me in Wisconsin, Connecticut, Minnesota and Chicago, traversing all the points in between.
She was especially fond of lying in the back window area to watch the world go by. Once, when I was stopping for gas, two kids were looking at her when she stood up, stretched, then started grooming. One of the kids said, “Holy shit! That’s a real cat!” I have never had a cat that was as car-friendly as she was.
