Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy New Beer’s Eve! Yes, it’s a thing. It marks the day before the sale of beer became legal again when Prohibition ended.

In 1909 Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson became the first men to reach the North Pole along with Inuits Ootah, Egigingwah, Seegloo and Ooqueah.

In 1930 the Salt March, or Dandi Satyagraha came to its triumphant end in India. This was Gandhi’s nonviolent protest against the salt production tax levied by the British that attracted worldwide attention to the cause.

In 1974 Swedish supergroup ABBA won the Eurovision contest with their song Waterloo. I gather that the USA got to see the Eurovision competition for the first time in 2016, so now you too can share our trauma. ABBA was nevertheless the least worst thing to come out of it. But I kinda liked them, even when they were painfully uncool. Waterloo may have won, but we’re going to listen to Chiquitita.

Over in Poland, Hili is up to something.

A: Are you hiding from somebody?

Hili: No, I’m looking to see who is hiding from me.

In Polish:

Ja: Chowasz się przed kimś?

Hili: Nie, patrzę kto chowa się przede mną.

As a lagniappe, we have a really cute photo of a thieving squirrel courtesy of Don. He writes:

Our squirrel-proof feeder isn’t. The perching deck on the feeder is spring-loaded. The chickadees, nuthatches, finches, and even grosbeaks can light upon it without having their weight cause the lid to close. It works pretty well until late in the season when the red squirrels finally figure out how to hang by their hing legs from the top of the seed bin to avoid putting any weight on the perching bar. Then they can hang there munching away.

I’ve put some Vaseline on foil on the bin frame. That discourages them until the Vaseline eventually freezes or dries out, as it has here. In years past we’ve had flying squirrels (at night) visit the feeder. They’re such lightweights that they can sit directly on the bar like the birds. But we haven’t seen any of them in at least ten years.