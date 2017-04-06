Don Rickles died

Legendary comedian Don Rickles, famous for insulting nearly everyone, died of kidney failure yesterday in Los Angeles. He was 90. Given today’s political and social climate, it’s unlikely we’ll see anyone like him again.
The video below gives a taste of his humor, and do read the New Yorker profile of Rickles from 2004, “Don’t call me Sir: Don Rickles and the art of the insult.”
It makes the point that although Rickles frequently drew his comedy from stereotypes of women and ethnic groups, it was an equal-opportunity humor with a good motive. As the New Yorker noted, “The stated intention of this genial racism is a liberal one. Rickles is an equal-opportunity offender, the idea goes—a kind of workingman’s Lenny Bruce—deploying stereotype to demonstrate that we are all different and all equal. For many years, he ended his act with a prayer that he would one day see “all bigots vanish from the earth.”
Still, not everyone bought that, and Rickles’s humor wasn’t to everyone’s taste. Judge for yourself:
Again from the New Yorker piece:
To refer to Rickles, as people often have, as “the father of insult comedy” is perhaps a little far-fetched. If insult comedy has a father at all, it is more likely to have been one of the old vaudevillians or a medieval court jester. Even in modern times, there were performers before Rickles who used insult as their central device—most notably, a rumpled, slightly depressive comic of the forties and fifties called Fat Jack Leonard. (It was Leonard who once told Ed Sullivan, “Don’t worry, Ed—someday you’ll find yourself . . . and you’ll be terribly disappointed.”) But Rickles is certainly to be credited with taking insult comedy to an unprecedented level of ferocity. Some of the abuse he coined in the Los Angeles night clubs of the fifties was essentially meaningless—an abstraction of insult—as with the snarling admonition “Don’t be a hockey puck.” Some of it had a crazy, almost poetic specificity. “I don’t know what this is all about, you annoying woman,” he would shout at an unsuspecting female in his audience. “Get a job at a fruit stand. Say, didn’t I see you during the war hanging around the embarkation point in a torn sweater?” All of it was faster and nastier and more confrontational than anything people had seen on a stage before. Strip away the personal charm and the strong strain of surrealist whimsy in his humor, and the line of descent from Rickles to the ultra-aggressive shock comedy of Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Kinison is clear.
By the way, why are so many American comedians, like Rickles, of Jewish background? Jews make up less than 2% of the American population, but seem to constitute least half of our famous comedians. I have my own theories, but would like to hear from the readers.
Jews (at least the Ashkenazi types) and humor…
1) The music of yiddish and yiddish inflection – it has the kind of line line PUNCH rhythm of jokes.
2) Doubt and conflict are part of the religion
3) Irreverence is also part of the religion
4) Humor comes from both anger and suffering, and when in an oppressed minority, the only way to get your opinion through is through humor and the performing arts. That’s why black folk were right there along with Jews with comedic ability.
5) Dvar Torahs and Bar Mitzvah speeches are kind of like stand up, and new viewpoints are appreciated in a religion that’s this many years old.
6) Catholics are also really good, because everyone who’s not in the Church chain of command is an oppressed minority.
7) This is all bullshit; funny is funny. Bob Hope and Monty Python
My guess is that Jews have had to laugh at themselves for centuries, since crying did no good. I have a very large book, “A Treasury of Jewish Folklore” edited by Nathan Ausubel with many jokes, stories and songs that Jewish people have created and shared among themselves. I think Don Rickles’ humor extends to non-jews the kind of humor endemic to jews; an extension of the tribe, so to speak, a form of inclusion.
I still laugh at that out loud. I also remember Jack Leonard.