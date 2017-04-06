A joint post with Heather Hastie on more mistreatment of Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Visiting Heather Hastie in the small town of Taumarunui, I was the victim of a strong two-day rainstorm sent by nefarious Australia. It’s produced flooding everywhere and kept us indoors, away from one goal of my visit: the famous glowworm caves of Waitamo. But I’ve gotten a well-needed rest, and it’s given Heather and me a chance to collaborate on a new post about the forced cancellation of Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s visit to Australia and New Zealand. How often do two liberal atheist bloggers in different countries get to collaborate under the same roof?

Our post, appropriately called “The cancellation of Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s trip to Australia and New Zealand,” is up at the Heather’s Homilies site. Read it there and enjoy—though “enjoy” is probably not the right word.