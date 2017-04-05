Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Anyone remember this couple?

They’re the Atom Spy Couple, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Both were executed in 1953 for conspiracy to commit espionage. Today is the day they were convicted. Their children were 10 and 13 when their parents were executed.

In 1976 Howard Hughs died. The larger than life businessman, aviator and movie director’s life became the subject of the movie Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator in 2004.

Onto happier things (ha!); today is Pharrell Williams’ birthday (1973), he of Happy fame. He’s also the man responsible for the now slightly infamous song “Blurred Lines” performed by Robin Thicke, a song that managed to go to No 1 in the charts and be in the lead for worst songs ever recorded which is kind of a feat all by itself.

Spanish composer Alonso Lobo (1555-1617) died on this day. As is typical of people of this period, not much detail is known of his life. Most of it seems to have been spent in cathedrals, from choirboy to canon to maestro de capilla.

In Dobrzyń Hili is staging a sit-in to protest her oppression by gravity.

A: Couldn’t you climb any higher?

Hili: Unfortunately, I’m blocked by a glass ceiling.

In Polish:

Ja: Wyżej już nie mogłaś wejść?

Hili: Niestety, ogranicza mnie szklany sufit

Finally, we get a video of Gus who is mercifully unoppressed and enjoying the Spring.