Seen at the local pharmacy Taumarunui, where I’m visiting Heather Hastie—a beauty mask made of sheep placenta:

It seems to me that they should be marketing brush-tailed possum placenta beauty mask, killing two birds with one stone!

p.s. Heather says that the town is pronounced Toe-maa-roo-nu-ee, and that no European and very few New Zealanders can say it correctly.