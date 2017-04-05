New book on owls

by Greg Mayer

Seeing as owls are Honorary Cats™, I think it’s worthwhile to call attention to a book published last month by Yale University Press: Enigma of the Owl, by Mike Unwin, with photographs by David Tipling. I’ve not seen a copy yet, but the publisher’s website says it’s “lavishly illustrated”, and an article in the New York Times bears witness to that, being accompanied by a small sample of wonderful photos. I was immediately drawn to the photo of the burrowing owl with a frog dangling from its beal, which on closer inspection appears to be half a frog (the other half may have already been swallowed). But I chose to show the following, because it brings out the owl’s cat-like nature.