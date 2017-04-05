New book on owls

by Greg Mayer
Seeing as owls are Honorary Cats™, I think it’s worthwhile to call attention to a book published last month by Yale University Press: Enigma of the Owl, by Mike Unwin, with photographs by David Tipling. I’ve not seen a copy yet, but the publisher’s website says it’s “lavishly illustrated”, and an article in the New York Times bears witness to that, being accompanied by a small sample of wonderful photos. I was immediately drawn to the photo of the burrowing owl with a frog dangling from its beal, which on closer inspection appears to be half a frog (the other half may have already been swallowed). But I chose to show the following, because it brings out the owl’s cat-like nature.
Ok, I’m assuming there’s some sort of scientific explanation behind the question I’m about to ask, and I’m hoping someone here knows the answer….
Why do I and so many others find owls so damn cute? What is it about their features that makes them so appealing to us? I’ve always wondered this about particular animals. I mean, I get it with animals like cats and dogs, but there are certain animals that are just so cute and I don’t. know. why.
Here are a couple of cats that think owls are honorary cats, too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iqmba7npY8g and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQZYRvACpNU They are great pals. They just might “go off to sea in a beautiful pea-green boat” and “dance by the light of the moon.”