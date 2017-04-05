Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Christian eggs

The latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “code”, is based on a Mirror article about a new fracas in Britain. It seems that Cadbury, the confectionary company, dropped the word “Easter” from ads for its annual “Easter egg hunt,” in which Cadbury eggs are sequestered at various Natiinal Trust sites throughout Britain, with clues given to their location.

The latest ad (see below), does indeed call it the “Cadbury Egg Hunt,” which the company apparently didto appeal to children of all faiths. But that angered Prime Minister Theresa May, who said this:

“I’m not just a vicar’s daughter – I’m a member of the national trust as well. “I think the stance they [Cadbury? National Turst? Both?] have taken is absolutely ridiculous. “I don’t know what they are thinking about frankly.” “Easter’s very important. It’s important to me. It’s a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world.

As the Mirror notes, Archbishop of York also complained, but, as you can see below, the word “Easter” is right there in the ad.What’s everyone beefing about?

Lord, what a tempest in an eggcup! Anyway, here’s the Jesus and Mo take: