Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Christian eggs

The latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “code”, is based on a Mirror article about a new fracas in Britain. It seems that Cadbury, the confectionary company, dropped the word “Easter” from ads for its annual “Easter egg hunt,” in which Cadbury eggs are sequestered at various Natiinal Trust sites throughout Britain, with clues given to their location.
The latest ad (see below), does indeed call it the “Cadbury Egg Hunt,” which the company apparently didto appeal to children of all faiths. But that angered Prime Minister Theresa May, who said this:
“I’m not just a vicar’s daughter – I’m a member of the national trust as well.
“I think the stance they [Cadbury? National Turst? Both?] have taken is absolutely ridiculous.
“I don’t know what they are thinking about frankly.”
“Easter’s very important. It’s important to me. It’s a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world.
As the Mirror notes, Archbishop of York also complained, but, as you can see below, the word “Easter” is right there in the ad.What’s everyone beefing about?
Lord, what a tempest in an eggcup! Anyway, here’s the Jesus and Mo take:
Cos if there’s one thing that Jesus died on the cross for, it was so that there would always be chocolate egg hunts when the Easter Bunny visits.
/Grania
😂 Jesus eggs!
This made me chuckle when I read it.
Our neighborhood has sponsored an egg hunt for more than a dozen years now. Being active in the ‘hood, I got involved and early on got it labeled the Spring Eggstravaganza. There have been few complaints. Since the main backer of the event is an atheist herself, we just agreed that the right thing to do was to keep it secular.
Cadbury Egg is the name of the product, right? The eggs they’ll be hunting for are Cadbury Eggs, so this will in fact be a Cadbury Egg hunt.
Well now you’re just making too much sense.
I’ve never heard of the annual Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt. Now I have. That is a successful ad campaign.
Easter fun. Easter magical. Easter hunt. Easter products. Obviously, they were thinking about Easter even though the Bible does not mention eggs, chocolate or bunnies at Calvary.
Or fun. Though the Roman soldiers nailing that troublesome jew to the cross might have enjoyed themselves.
Had a high time casting lots for those dope threads of his, they did.
Easter’s door swings decidedly pagan: the date is determined by phases of the moon, there’s the Germanic dawn goddess Eostre, rabbits and fecundity, exchanging gifts of eggs, etc.
Most importantly, it’s the last Candy Holiday before the long dry spell that’s not relieved until Hallowe’en.
Ha ha. So I guess it should be the UK Pagan Council complaining, not the Arch Bishop of York.
Clearly it’s Obama’s war on Easter. I heard it from Alex Jones, so it must be true.
I still can’t figure out how they get those eggs out of the rabbits…
Amazing what will come out of a ruminant on occasion.
Reminds me that the Donald promised that, once he was Prez, Macy’s (and whatever department store replaced Gimbels, I guess) would start saying “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays.”
Last I checked, no such authority was conferred on the president by Article II of the US Constitution.
Hey, what part of “KEEP THE EOSTRE, Goddess of the Spring, IN EASTER” don’t these Christians understand???
Several articles pointed out that Cadbury’s original founder (John Cadbury) was a Quaker, and Quakers did not celebrate Easter, Christmas or other dates in the Christian Calendar. They felt that every day was a special day given by God.