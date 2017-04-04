Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

In 1964 the Beatles pulled of something of a coup occupying the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat yet to be matched.

No. 1, “Can’t Buy Me Love”

No. 2, “Twist and Shout”

No. 3, “She Loves You”

No. 4, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

No. 5, “Please Please Me”

Four years later in 1968 civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis.

Today is the birthday of Anthony Perkins (1932), the man who terrified with his performance as Norman Bates in Hitchcock’s Psycho. My Irish parish priest back in the day admitted years later that the scene where the mummified mother is revealed literally made his hair stand on end. (Oops, spoilers.)

Legendary Blues musician Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield) was also born today in 1913.

In Dobrzyn Hili is having very specific visions. Or something.

A: What do you see up there?

Hili: Virgin of Guadalupe. She is sitting by the chimney.

In Polish:

Ja: Coś tam zobaczyła?

Hili: Matkę Boską z Gwadelupy, siedzi na dachu koło komina.

The staff of Gus has sent on some new pictures of him investigating his domain.