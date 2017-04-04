The link between evolution and conservation: the case of the bumblebee

by Matthew Cobb

This brief animated video was made by my final year student, Izzy Taylor, as part of her Zoology degree. It’s all her own work. She needs comments from viewers, so I’d be very grateful if you could spend 7 minutes having a quick look, and then posting your views – suggestions, criticisms, plaudits – in the comments below. I promise you’ll learn something interesting!

10 Comments

  1. pacopicopiedra
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    That’s great, and very interesting. I have nothing to add or criticize. Well done. The art is fantastic, but the science is even more beautiful.

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    Very nice job!

    Would it make sense, in the case of this species of bumble bee, to take some from all of the sub populations that are still to be found, including New Zealand? (The video makes reference to other populations in other parts of Europe, for example.)

    Reply
  3. Tim Harding
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply
  4. Nicholas Arand
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:21 am | Permalink

    Awesome! Science and Arts! Well done!

    Reply
  5. SA Gould
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Matthew- I would be happy to post this on my facebook page and ask readers to comment.
    Would you like folks to do that, and if so, from within the WEIT site or directly on YouTube? I liked it very much, and posted a comment on the YouTube page, where I went for a better view.

    Reply
  6. Randy schenck
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Very well done. The only comment I might add regards the loss of the two species of bees in the U.K. A more specific understanding as to the cause of this loss could also be helpful with the introduction of new bees to this environment.

    Reply
  7. HaggisForBrains
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Brilliant and fascinating. Not a biologist, so no comment on the biology. I love the design and artwork, and neat things like the way “variation” is written. A+

    Reply
  8. Mike
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Brilliant, succinct and to the point,and depressing as well.

    Reply
  9. Hempenstein
    Posted April 4, 2017 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    VERY nicely done! Reposting on my FB page. The only point that might be added is that (despite that it should be obvious) unfortunately not all extinctions can be fixed.

    And just one other thought – do hedgehogs eat bumblebees?

    Reply

