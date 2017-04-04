My conversation with Richard Dawkins: Washington D.C. (and your chance to submit questions)

Richard Dawkins is doing a four-appearance visit to the US next month:





The four stops on the tour are Los Angeles, Boulder, Washington, and Miami (with Dave Barry doing the discussion there!), and they’re being held to benefit the Center for Inquiry.

On May 24, at the Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C., I’ll have an hour’s conversation with Richard onstage, and then both of us will answer questions for half an hour—though I think people should be querying Richard and not me (I’m fully aware of whom they’re coming to see!).

Tickets are only $29, or, if you’re flush, $250 for the special VIP package. Go to the link in the first paragraph, or click on the screenshot below, for information on the event.

To buy tickets, go here or click on the screenshot below. They’ll go fast—as usual when Richard talks.

Finally, I’ll crowdsource here some questions or topics you’d like to hear Richard discuss. What would you like him to talk about, or what questions would you put to him? I have some ideas, of course, a few based on his upcoming book of essays; but some input from readers would be useful. Everybody suggest one question! (I’ve already asked him the “boxers or briefs” question when we last chatted at Northwestern University. I also said he didn’t have to answer that one.)

If you’re in Washington, I’ll see you there. They’ll be selling my books as well as Richard’s, so you can have one with a cat drawn in for this special occasion.