Sunday: Hili dialogue

Two music legends share a birthday today, Marvin Gaye (1939) and Emmylou Harris (1947).

Emmylou Harris’s Folk and Country career has spanned four decades and has an appeal that transcended the borders of her genre.

Marvin Gaye epitomised Motown and was one of the architects of its sound. Here’s a live performance of Heard it through the grapevine.

A picture of domestic bliss from Poland.

A: Look, what a funny picture.

Hili: Indeed. I’m enlightened and Cyrus just a bit.

Ja: Patrz jaka zabawna fotografia.

Hili: Rzeczywiście. Ja jestem oświecona, a Cyrus tylko troszkę.

Finally, don’t miss the BBC’s collection of the best of yesterday’s April Fools pranks and the people who fell for them, including Google Gnome, Amazon’s PetLexa, and Emirates who got nearly 10,000 people with their three storey airplane.

Emirates unveils plans for world’s largest commercial aircraft. The triple-decker APR001 includes a swimming pool, games room, gym & park. pic.twitter.com/VEvTRkXT9O — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2017