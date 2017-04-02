Help Jerry solve his wi-fi woes

by Grania
Jerry is suffering from a lack of internet. Here’s the problem.
The internet router is working, all non-Mac devices in the house can connect.
Only one Mac device (an iPad) can connect, all other Mac devices cannot.
I don’t use Macs (I play video games, and therefore PCs are always going to be my choice), so my google-fu is not going to be of much help.
What is the router model/manufacturer? Connect to its configuration interface and peer at the logs.
Is it a Cisco routers. Those were notorious for having problems with Apple stuff.
Other than that restart everything and make sure the router is set up for DHCP. Someone might have set it up for manual local IP addresses.
Agreed, some WiFi gear is “incompatible” with Apples.
Does Dr. Jerry have a smart phone with hotspot capabilities? That might be an iffy on a foreign systems too.
Also make sure the router doesn’t have a limit on the number of connections its allowing. You might try getting a new DHCP ip lease by opening up terminal and typing either
ifconfig release
ifconfig renew
or
ipconfig release
ipconfig renew
You might want to then ping the router to make sure you’ve got a connection-
ping -c 4 (router’s ip here, usually 192.168.1.1 on home routers)
Then check your internet connectivity-
ping -c 4 8.8.8.8 (that’s a Google DNS server, it should always be up)
Is this a new setup? Have any recent changes been made? Can the Apple devices communicate with each other via local WiFi even if they cannot access the Internet?
I’m not being mean, but iOS devices are not Macs. MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs and iMacs are.
Can you be a bit more precise about the list of devices that are not working?
And how are they unable to connect, ie. are they:
a) failing to detect the home WiFi Network?
b) failing to detect any WiFi network?
c) throwing errors when attempting to connect?
d) seemingly connecting to the router, but providing no access to the internet?
Try updating the firmware of the router. Should be available on the manufacturer website. If still no dice, I would be glad to remote into the system and see if i can heal the issues.
If the devices are set up to automatically connect, “Forget” the network and let it prompt you to enter password or security key again. Might be worth a try if you haven’t already.
I’ve sent him Support.Apple.com pages on how to log onto an encrypted non-Apple service and how to Renew DHCP Lease.
/Grania
WiFi is Wifi, a standard that is open to any platforms. Having said, connection speed (types) might be seen by some devices depending on how old they are. WiFi G is very common that devices that close to 10 years old will be able use it. N is more recent, and some devices might not see it. AC is even newer still.
None of this can be adjusted at the Mac/PC or iOS level, they have the network adapter that they have, and that is it, but it can adjusted on the WiFi access point/router (AP).
They need to make sure the AP is set, at least temporarily, to a more normal levels, 2.4GHz, with its channel set at 20 or 40 Mhz, and if the AP is on N or AC, it should be set at 80 Mhz since some older Apple devices cannot use it. They will see the WiFi access point’s name (SSID) but they will not be able to actually connect and go out to the Internet.
I hope this helps for now.
CORRECTION: … and if the AP is set on N or AC, it should NOT be set at 80 Mhz since some older Apple devices cannot use it.
I would check the router settings first before getting into DNS, DCHP and other settings. If other devices on the same Access Point can see each other and can browse the web, etc, then is is not a DHCP or DNS issue.
This is probably a stupid question, but what is Jerry’s device which does not work? Can it not be connected by a cable (Ethernet instead of Wifi)?
It’s a MacBook Air. I suggested trying a cable. I’m afraid there’s very little information to go on. I was hoping that this was a common enough problem with MacBooks that someone who uses them would recognise and know the work-around.
/Grania
Which version of OS X? What are the exact symptoms? Are there any error messages?
Apple Support has these pages about WiFi problems on OSX 10.8 (Mountain Lion) or later:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202222
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202663
It’s not stupid, it’s the first thing to clarify because it defines the next steps to take for diagnosis and fixing.
Right, need specifics
BUT
ideas of things to try:
Two-factor authentication : if it’s on, a second device might be asking for “allow” or something.
The firewall settings might be interfering- if you can’t FaceTime, that’s a thing to try.
HTH
Many routers allow the administrator to define a list of devices that are permitted to connect wirelessly, and if the device isn’t on the list, it won’t be allowed onto the network even if the correct password is supplied.
Is it possible that Jerry’s Mac hasn’t been added to the list of permitted devices list?