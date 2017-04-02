Don’t be cruel, says cockatoo, but his gal won’t listen

by Matthew Cobb

Yes, this has been around for a couple of years (nearly 6 million views), but it’s still fun. What’s not resolved is why cockatoos dance.

2 Comments

  1. samuelmehr
    Posted April 2, 2017 at 5:48 am | Permalink

    see Schachner, A., Brady, T. F., Pepperberg, I. M., & Hauser, M. D. (2009). Spontaneous Motor Entrainment to Music in Multiple Vocal Mimicking Species. Current Biology, 19(10), 831–836. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2009.03.061

    • rickflick
      Posted April 2, 2017 at 6:19 am | Permalink

      “We conclude that entrainment is not unique to humans and that the distribution of entrainment across species supports the hypothesis that entrainment evolved as a by-product of selection for vocal mimicry.”

      Entratainment! Well, there you have it. Once again science sucks the life out of magic and mystery. Here I was thinking it was the big hair.

