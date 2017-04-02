Don’t be cruel, says cockatoo, but his gal won’t listen

by Matthew Cobb
Yes, this has been around for a couple of years (nearly 6 million views), but it’s still fun. What’s not resolved is why cockatoos dance.
see Schachner, A., Brady, T. F., Pepperberg, I. M., & Hauser, M. D. (2009). Spontaneous Motor Entrainment to Music in Multiple Vocal Mimicking Species. Current Biology, 19(10), 831–836. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2009.03.061
“We conclude that entrainment is not unique to humans and that the distribution of entrainment across species supports the hypothesis that entrainment evolved as a by-product of selection for vocal mimicry.”
Entratainment! Well, there you have it. Once again science sucks the life out of magic and mystery. Here I was thinking it was the big hair.
