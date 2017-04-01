Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

Today is the birthday of actress Debbie Reynolds (1932), journalist Rachel Maddow (1973) and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873). It’s also April Fools Day and Edible Book Day (not actually a joke).

But there have been some April 1st pranks already:

UK to withdraw from Eurovision, BBC announces https://t.co/EI3LIy84Gy — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 1, 2017

And this rather elaborate one from Britain’s National Trust.

We’ve discovered a second chalk animal next to the world-famous Uffington White Horse. Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/u9PiN7cMo7 pic.twitter.com/fOXkiOHTh9 — National Trust (@nationaltrust) April 1, 2017

More here at The Telegraph.

A really cool one is Google Maps that allows you to play Miss Pacman on your local map complete with sound effects.

From Poland it appears that things have become a little tense, the Princess may have worn out her staff’s patience today.

Hili: Little Sister is watching you.

A: Big Brother doesn’t give a hoot. I’ve been out for you three times already.

In Polish:

Hili: Mała Siostra widzi cię.

Ja: Wielki Brat ma cię w nosie. Już trzy razy po ciebie wychodziłem.

And finally, this is the sweetest thing on the internet this week. Click on the white arrow to play, and you need the sound on this one.