Caturday felid trifecta +1: “Kedi” gets four stars on Roger Ebert’s site, Boston police build fancy miniature condo for a cat, if your friends behaved like dogs or cats

by Grania and Jerry

It’s Caturday again, and there are four stories today.

Roger Ebert gives Kedi, Ceyda Torun’s documentary about the street cat population in Istanbul, four stars.

What is the fascination with cats? I wonder if it’s because cats carry an inherent distance from us within them. They are not balls of unconditional love like dogs. They seem serious and dignified. They withhold themselves. They don’t trust right away. Maybe it’s that withholding aura that makes people draw closer. Maybe it’s because cats don’t wear their Need on their sleeves, like dogs do. If a cat trusts you enough to show you its belly for a pat, you know you’ve done something right. If a cat shows up one day for food, that’s random. If it returns the next day? The cat has chosen you. The residents of Istanbul interviewed in “Kedi” know this, and feel blessed by it.

Next there’s a story from the US. Boston Police Department’s SWAT team has an unofficial cat mascot. They have not been able to entice her indoors so they’ve built her a condo and named her SWAT Cat.

“Officer Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, stayed late after work for several nights painstakingly preparing Swat Cat’s new home,” writes the department. “The condo features a spacious studio interior layout, a large deck for outdoor dining and glass sliding doors offering panoramic city views.”

Maru, that most famousest of cats, has finally received official recognition – a Guinness World Records title for having the Most views for an animal on YouTube. His staff says: “despite his fame, remains as aloof and as chilled out as ever”.

Here’s a funny video showing what humans would be like if they behaved like d*gs or cats. It shows why I prefer cats to d*gs:

h/t: Su, Diane G., Michael, CF, Blue