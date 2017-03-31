I’m told by reader Kevin that this is today’s Google Doodle in the US, though it’s already a day later in New Zealand (expect lots of April Fool’s jokes tomorrow in the US). It highlights diversity, and is the winner of a contest:
Google describes it this way:
Nine years in, the U.S. Doodle 4 Google Contest draws thousands of creative submissions from talented young artists across the country. Roughly 140,000 participants answered this year’s prompt, “What I see for the future.” Some imagined a future with modernized homes, others dreamed of a planet without endangered animals, while some saw a compassionate world built around communal harmony.
Five incredibly talented national finalists spent the day at Google HQ in Mountain View, California. Of those five masterpieces, Connecticut 10th grader Sarah Harrison’s Doodle, “A Peaceful Future” was chosen as the national winner! Today, millions in the U.S. can enjoy her masterpeice on the Google homepage.
Sarah says, “My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality. I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.”
Of course the diversity is only of ethnicity, religion, and whether or not you’re handicapped; what’s ignored is diversity of class and of ideas.
It’s a nice thought that we can all live in harmony, but I have mixed feelings about it, and shared Kevin’s reaction when I saw the different religions highlighted:
I think it misses the mark: religious diversity is unlikely to maintain peace, especially in the long run. (Maybe it’s an early April Fool’s joke 🙂
And must the Muslim woman also wear the hijab of oppression when she already has a Muslim symbol on her tee shirt?
And where’s the tee shirt with a donkey for a Democrat and one with an elephant for a Republican? Now there’s a harmony greatly to be desired (and also one impossible to achieve).
I guess I’m just becoming a curmudgeon of the “get off my lawn” stripe.
p.s What does the “e =” symbol mean?
Other readers who sent me this had other reactions, most of them somewhat critical. Please add your take below.
My guess is ‘e’=mc2.
The e= looks like a tadpole shooting a gun, so, biology and gun rights. 😀
Guessing e=mc2. Maybe a materialist…
Yeah, I’d say that’s Nerdboy, showing the rest of the world living in harmony with sciencey types.
I’m guessing the person to the right of Nerdboy is supposed to represent diversity of age? Hard to tell, but they’ve got a cane and some greying around the temples.
I can tell you this: if that last character is supposed to represent us living in harmony with poeple who wear socks with their birkenstocks, you can forget it. Die, fashion blasphemers, die! 🙂
I suspect the cmsquared bit of ‘e =’is on the back of the tee shirt. Also, would that cover the ‘ideas’ deficit you mentioned? Curmudgeonicity matures (evolves?) with age. You have a wee way to go experience its full flowering. Curmudgeon-ness ensures you don’t become absolutely invisible as you age. Its the kick back which says ‘hey, guys, I’m still here’!
Historically, strategies for developing and maintaining peace are meteorically off course with regard to managing ideologically motivated groups. There are two reasons for this: fear and accommodation. People rarely confront religion as the critical component to justifying violence, unrest, and repressive governing tactics.
Accommodation of other’s faiths ultimately prevents peace. Tolerance cannot be maintained in the face of sociological, educational, and economic burdens placed on less developed, theocratic societies. It becomes an impasse because criticism of religions, like Islam is criticism of other faiths, like Christianity. The liberal intent to protect people’s feelings and faiths mires the ability of our civilization to promote and maintain the highest possibility of peace for citizens of this world.
[I think e=2.71828…and I’d like to think that Euler has more to do with peace than any of the other symbols.]
Yes, the ‘winning’ doodle completely missed as a prediction. Religion guarantees there will NOT be a peaceful future. It hasn’t for several thousand years so far.
Also, what is with all the horn shadows in the background? Satan’s alternatives? LOL
I believe the horn shadows are sign language for “I love you” (note the position of the thumbs). Or they’re all from the University of Texas (Hook ’em Horns!).
Even more basically, everybody in the doodle is young.
I think the last person on the right is supposed to be old. Note the cane and very slight gray in the hair. But I could be wrong.
If that’s what a 10th grader’s idea of what old people are like, I’m all for it. If I look like that at the end of my life and only need a walking stick, I’ll consider myself to have dodged many bullets.
This came on a bad day for me.
I am left confused by the doodle.
Who couldn’t love the idea of everyone loving everyone and animals unconditionally? And that’s the thing – if it gets criticized, what then?
The notion of everyone getting along, hugging each other, as shown , … what is this? Is this supposed to be people governed by laws, expressing free speech, taking and giving criticism, ditching bad ideas – where are the ethically treated animals, the people who have a vegetable-only diet, etc.? Is this to mean they had to just choose the most important “things” to represent? What are those things?
The art work stylistically is patronizing.
The categorization of human beings is … something. I don’t know what. and it’s the most important element of the piece.
Oh goodness – I just realized- the word Google is spelled by the symbols. I give up.
“And must the Muslim woman also wear the hijab of oppression when she already has a Muslim symbol on her tee shirt?”
I think they must have realized it would have been to offensive to depict an Islamic woman without a hijab, so much for diversity.
I’m sure that to get such a prediction of the future, it would naturally come from a very young person. Let’s hold this survey for those over 60 only and then, only those with at least a college degree. It’s like asking all the contestants at the beauty contest to think big. Mostly it will be a wish for world peace. Why not pick something more impossible.
If we go for something more within reality it might be an ocean of water with very little land sticking out due to global warming. It could be something nice and warm and fuzzy but I think not.
If this artwork for Google was created by a young contestant, I applaud the artist. I think we’re being too harsh in expecting more nuance and increasingly sophisticated concepts. They have the idea. May it grow. This youngster very clearly gets the concept of hatred for the handicapped, religious, racial, and different genders. Yes, of course, some of us would prefer that there be no religions, but that ain’t gonna happen. Some people need their blankies. In the meantime, the people depicted here could learn better methods for and work toward living in peace.
The hand signals in the background are not horns as far as I know, although I don’t know what all the hand signals mean that are used by young people today. The one on the far right is obviously a heart. Even old(er) folks associated with University of Oregon take pictures of themselves on their travels flashing a big “O” symbol with their hands for UofO.