Friday: Hili dialogue

TGIF.

Today is the birthday of Ewan McGregor (1971), the man who squicked the world when he took a headlong dive into the worst toilet in Scotland in Trainspotting.

A man who managed to surprise the world in an entirely different way is another birthday boy Christopher Walken (1943) when he chose to accent a career playing flint-eyed, menacing antagonists by dad-dancing his way through Fatboy Slim’s Weapon of Choice and coming out the other side even cooler. The secret to the best dancing is not caring that people are going to see you.

Today is the day Netscape’s open source Mozilla debuted in 1998, the Eiffel Tower opened in 1889 and Luna 10 was launched in 1966.

It’s also World Backup Day. You know what to do. Don’t forget your phone!

From Poland Hili is a little bit annoyed as it appears that the birds are not cooperative.

Hili: Sparrows have no sense of humor.

A: Why do you think so?

Hili: I was just joking but it got away.

In Polish:

Hili: Wróble nie mają poczucia humoru.

Ja: Dlaczego tak sądzisz?

Hili: Ja tylko żartowałam, a on od razu uciekł.

As a lagniappe, here is a cautionary tale of what happens if you dare to get between a tiny kitten and its food.

Click the white arrow, and don’t forget to turn up the sound on the movie.