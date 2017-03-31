A public university is preparing to throw a massive natural history collection away to make more room for the track team

by Greg Mayer
In a Washington Post piece by Sarah Kaplan, I learned of the following disaster– read this tweet, by John Overholt of Harvard University, and weep.
And this gem of administrative reasoning is from the Post article:
ULM Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Pani told a local paper, the News Star, that the university can no longer afford to keep the collection… now that running facilities are being updated to meet national track and field standards, there’s nowhere else for the specimens to go, he said.
“Unfortunately, the fiscal situation facing the university over the years requires us to make choices like this,” Pani said.
As Jerry and I have argued before, in our defense of science at the Field Museum in Chicago, natural history museums are key parts of the scientific enterprise, and their collections are irreplaceable documents of, among other things, biodiversity across space and time, and an essential resource for the conservation of biodiversity. In the present case, it’s not that the role of science in the museum is to be diminished, as was the case at the Field Museum; rather, it is to destroy the collection altogether! The public exhibit part of the Museum of Natural Museum, is to be maintained, and I’m not sure if they will be firing the curators, but the collections are to go, and that’s the only part of a museum that is literally irreplaceable– not that scientific curatorship and education aren’t vital, but both can be reconstituted as long as the collection is ‘mothballed’.
It might be argued that since it’s ‘just’ a regionally focused collection, it’s not that important, but state and local museums are often repositories for the most comprehensive and useful collections, especially for conservation efforts (which in the U.S. often have a state focus). And there are millions of specimens in the collection!
The action of the ULM administration is a striking illustration of the deep currents of anti-intellectual philistinism coursing through American higher education, especially among university administrators, who increasingly are divorced from teaching and scholarship– a managerial class obtaining their degrees in ‘leadership’, and forced upon universities by boards and legislators who think higher education should be run more like a ‘business’. (I am wont to point out, when confronted by such arguments for business-like governance by people who usually have a high regard for the military, that the captain of an aircraft carrier is always a pilot who has come up through an air wing, and not someone trained only in management.)
A hashtag, #ULMcollections, has been created to further discussion and dissemination of knowledge about this unconscionable plan. I urge readers, especially those in Louisiana, to contact officials, their representatives, and the university, although you might want to be a bit more temperate than I’ve been here.
The very skewed priorities in the USA are personified by putting sports ahead of science -discarding knowledge for games. Hope minds will be changed and the collection preserved.
The TV series Sliders did an episode involving an alternate Earth where intellect was prized over sport. Its title was Eggheads, and it involved a competition (something like a version of Jeopardy) that was that world’s equivalent of football.
Sometimes I think the US is in steep decline. Cut the Endowment for the arts because the working class only like bowling and football. As time goes on we live in a world more dependent by scientific knowledge and scientific thinking than ever. It’s not the time to give up on the enterprise that saves us from the dark ages.
It is hard to grasp just how obscene this action seems to be but maybe not as surprising today. As well stated in the posting, the symptoms causing such action are even worse than the action itself. Even though the stated reason for removal of the collections has no justification,the willingness to simply pitch them goes more to the heart of the problem.
Anyone thinking of attending such a university should think more than twice.
“… rather, it is to destroy the collection altogether! ”
I wonder if this is marketing to get bidders to shell it out big time to “rescue” the items. After all, they need money.
I’m sure the scientists are desperate and that yes, one of the motivations for making this public is to encourage donations for rescue. I don’t think there’s anything unseemly or deceptive about that.
It would be deceptive and smarmy if they knew the collection was going to be saved and a grassroots effort wasn’t needed – but were doing it anyway. Do you really think that’s the case here?
It is unlikely that anyone would buy the collection. I am hopeful that other natural history collections will offer to take the specimens. This will involve considerable expense to those other museums for transportation, but I hope no money would go to ULM.
Surely there’d be no shortage of other museums happy to take on a collection that’s otherwise going to be destroyed?
The problem is space and added curative cost on those facilities. Museum collections are maintained on a super-tight budget.
We learn that this is to be done because “running facilities are being updated to meet national track and field standards”. What does that mean? Were they in violation of something, or just getting noncompetitive to recruit track and field talent? I bet the latter.
The whole thing about SportsBall being sacrosanct at universities is another thing. Don’t get me started.
I’ve long been both shocked and disgusted at the role sport plays in universities in the US. However, I didn’t think even they were such Philistines. This is completely outrageous and such a travesty. In any other wealthy country this wouldn’t happen. (Well, not for a reason like this anyway.)
I hope a solution can be found.
Also, it’s not like track and field itself is a money maker in the university. Mostly I think it is just a sideline of the Football program. It is low priority but then that just tells you where science falls in the big picture at the school.
So this is what members of an administration decided. I know of many university administrators, having chatted with them, listened to their speeches, and I have read their numerous e-mails from my workplace. It is likely that [i]every day[/i] the admins that made this decision are giving talks and sending messages about the very special role their university plays in the advance of science and the humanities, and the sacred duty of educating of young minds. They probably say such words [i]every goddamn day[/i].
Well, from now on I hope that when they do that they choke on it. A little.