Philomena on “Moments of Wonder”

Philomena Cunk presents a new “Moments of Wonder,” the subject being “Charity”. Reader Michael sent this, alone with a note:
This video was made for Comic Relief day last week in the UK [AKA Red Nose Day]Unfortunately Cunk’s writers have fallen for the Mother Teresa myth, but other than that a reasonable stab. I’m not sure how well this sketch travels due to the Brit references throughout – the best one being @ 2:11 – red noses in the Groucho Club toilets [the club is a hangout for cocaine-sniffing rock stars, media ‘luvvies’ & C list celebs]
The best part is her interview with “Charity Man”:
Well, I just lost a significant amount of respect for Ms. Cunk. She’s perfectly willing to pretend that Mother Theresa was a charitable, saintly icon who helped millions. Of course, we know she really caused millions to suffer, and did it all in the name of Christ.
I remember somewhere around the very early 90’s, my parents decided to watch Comedy Relief for the first time and let me watch with them….
…that is, until, they found out just how insanely dirty many of the comics were. It was after a particularly icky (but, as I remember, also hilarious) bit that they said, “Sorry, you have to leave the room. You’re not allowed to watch this until you’re older.”
I struggled to understand because of her accent. But I managed.