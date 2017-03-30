Philomena on “Moments of Wonder”

This video was made for Comic Relief day last week in the UK [AKA Red Nose Day]

Unfortunately Cunk’s writers have fallen for the Mother Teresa myth, but other than that a reasonable stab.

I’m not sure how well this sketch travels due to the Brit references throughout – the best one being @ 2:11 – red noses in the Groucho Club toilets

[the club is a hangout for cocaine-sniffing rock stars, media ‘luvvies’ & C list celebs]