Readers’ wildlife videos

Tara Tanaka informs me that I put up the wrong video the other day, and so here’s the right one: a new one, 3.5 minutes long, called “For the love of cranes”. These are of course sandhill cranes, Grus canadensis.

Here are Tara’s notes.

I finally culled the remaining video I shot in November, 2016 at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Reserve last week, and have worked non-stop on this video ever since. There are some clips from our trip there in 2014, as well as a couple of clips I shot exactly one year ago in Florida. I will always look back on the days I spent capturing this footage as some of the best of my life. The night that I videoed the super moon, I had been standing on the edge of one of the crane ponds where there were many Sandhills roosting overnight. As I was walking back to the truck in the moonlight, I heard a loud roar from what sounded like the far side of the pond, and then I immediately heard splashing and flapping. I had desperately wanted to see one of the mountain lions that was reported to be at Bosque last year, but at least I got to hear him.

It has lovely music as well as wonderful bird noises and adorable chicks. Be sure to watch it on full screen on the Vimeo page, and in high-definition.

Tara’s Flickr page is here, and her Vimeo page is here.