Further adventures of Business Cat.

by Grania

Twitter is the gift that keeps giving. Sometimes.

Today is one of those times. Regular readers of  this website will of course be familiar with the doings of Business Cat.

(Click on the white play button).

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 28, 2017 at 2:54 pm and filed under felids, Trumpiana. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. eric
    Posted March 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Today is evidently “Respect your cat day” (though that would be yesterday, to PCC in NZ).

    The NYT has an editorial on it: Respect your cat – not that it cares.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: