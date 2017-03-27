Readers’ wildlife videos

I am just back from a two-hour tramp in the native beech/tree-fern forests around Pelorus Bridge (where part of Lord of the Rings–or The Hobbit–was filmed). And that is between Nelson and Picton on New Zealand’s North Island. What a lovely walk it was, too, although the forest was way too silent: many of the birds have gone extinct since James Cook reported the forests filled with a cacophony of bird sound. I have many pictures and will try to post some soon.

This morning we have a video from the American forest: from reader Tara Tanaka, who gives us a lovely one-minute production that took a long time to edit! Here’s what she wrote me:

I just finished about 36 hours of editing. I shot this over some of the best 7 weeks of my life in 2014 and 2016.

And the notes on her video, “Spring in the swamp”:

What a morning! Wood Storks are mating everywhere in the swamp – I heard this sound from the yard for years and didn’t know what it was – a very unique (and noisy) beak clacking mating ritual. I’m not sure if the neighbors really didn’t notice, or if they were just being polite. The Anhingas are building nests, and I got some much better video of our tiny Great Egret chicks when a parent came back with food this morning. TRIGGER WARNING: BIRD SEX LAGNIAPPE: Cute chick at the end. Be sure to watch this full screen and in Hi Def on the Vimeo site.

Tara’s Flickr site is here, and her Vimeo site is here.