Readers’ wildlife videos

I am just back from a two-hour tramp in the native beech/tree-fern forests around Pelorus Bridge (where part of Lord of the Rings–or The Hobbit–was filmed). And that is between Nelson and Picton on New Zealand’s North Island. What a lovely walk it was, too, although the forest was way too silent: many of the birds have gone extinct since James Cook reported the forests filled with a cacophony of bird sound. I have many pictures and will try to post some soon.
This morning we have a video from the American forest: from reader Tara Tanaka, who gives us a lovely one-minute production that took a long time to edit! Here’s what she wrote me:
I just finished about 36 hours of editing. I shot this over some of the best 7 weeks of my life in 2014 and 2016.
And the notes on her video, “Spring in the swamp”:
What a morning! Wood Storks are mating everywhere in the swamp – I heard this sound from the yard for years and didn’t know what it was – a very unique (and noisy) beak clacking mating ritual. I’m not sure if the neighbors really didn’t notice, or if they were just being polite. The Anhingas are building nests, and I got some much better video of our tiny Great Egret chicks when a parent came back with food this morning.
TRIGGER WARNING: BIRD SEX
LAGNIAPPE: Cute chick at the end.
Be sure to watch this full screen and in Hi Def on the Vimeo site.
O my golly, what a darling wee babe of a Mycteria americana after some 30 days’ worth of incubational warming per http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/imperiled/profiles/birds/wood-stork. Such perseverance, Ms Tanaka, of yours ! My thanks !
When you stated “too silent” and before I read on further into your post, I was thinking, well, cuz the forest did not hold within it for you, Dr Coyne, the noises of a big, big city. So sadly, the silence is, instead, actually referencing one of an extinction’s spring — that kind of a silent spring.
Very nice video and lots of work.
