Readers’ wildlife videos

I am just back from a two-hour tramp in the native beech/tree-fern forests around Pelorus Bridge (where part of Lord of the Rings–or The Hobbit–was filmed). And that is between Nelson and Picton on New Zealand’s North Island. What a lovely walk it was, too, although the forest was way too silent: many of the birds have gone extinct since James Cook reported the forests filled with a cacophony of bird sound. I have many pictures and will try to post some soon.

This morning we have a video from the American forest: from reader Tara Tanaka, who gives us a lovely one-minute production that took a long time to edit! Here’s what she wrote me:

I just finished about 36 hours of editing.  I shot this over some of the best 7 weeks of my life in 2014 and 2016.

And the notes on her video, “Spring in the swamp”:

What a morning! Wood Storks are mating everywhere in the swamp – I heard this sound from the yard for years and didn’t know what it was – a very unique (and noisy) beak clacking mating ritual. I’m not sure if the neighbors really didn’t notice, or if they were just being polite. The Anhingas are building nests, and I got some much better video of our tiny Great Egret chicks when a parent came back with food this morning.

TRIGGER WARNING: BIRD SEX

LAGNIAPPE: Cute chick at the end.

Be sure to watch this full screen and in Hi Def on the Vimeo site.

Tara’s Flickr site is here, and her Vimeo site is here.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:00 am and filed under birds, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Blue
    Posted March 27, 2017 at 10:07 am | Permalink

    O my golly, what a darling wee babe of a Mycteria americana after some 30 days’ worth of incubational warming per http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/imperiled/profiles/birds/wood-stork. Such perseverance, Ms Tanaka, of yours ! My thanks !

    O my golly, what a darling wee babe of a Mycteria americana after some 30 days’ worth of incubational warming per . Such perseverance, Ms Tanaka, of yours !
    When you stated “too silent” and before I read on further into your post, I was thinking, well, cuz the forest did not hold within it for you, Dr Coyne, the noises of a big, big city. So sadly, the silence is, instead, actually referencing one of an extinction’s spring — that kind of a silent spring.

    Blue

    Reply
  2. Randy schenck
    Posted March 27, 2017 at 10:15 am | Permalink

    Very nice video and lots of work.

    On another note down under – A sizable cyclone (same as Tsunami) is about to hit the Queensland coast of Australia. Would be a cat 4 or 5 based on news report.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: