Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s the birthday of Quentin Tarantino (1963), director and actor who rose meteorically to fame with his 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, which I still think is one of his best films out of a strong field.
In contrast, and I realise that my opinion is a minority one, Inglourious Basterds, although visually and stylistically arresting, was ultimately incoherent as it careened from genre to genre.
Today marks the death (1934-1968) of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human in outer space. The circumstances of his death in a MiG-15UTI jet accident was initially covered up owing to it being due to a pilot error in another plane flying in the area.
For your amusement, we have an example of genuine Irish internet today. It’s one of those quaint traditions in a country where the population is so very small that a sizable percentage of the population reads the Death Notices in the local newspapers as a matter of course every day. However, this page on Facebook had a bit of a strop-fest yesterday because their page wasn’t getting enough “Likes”. It reads like tasteless satire, but it is utterly genuine (and tone deaf). Some hours later the page offered a grunted Not-pology of the “sorry if you were offended, kthxbai” variety.
Today in Poland Hili is issuing instructions. But it seems that she may have somewhat missed the point of dog’s balls.
Hili: Don’t carry that ball into the garden.
Cyrus: Why not?
Hili: Because then you’ll have to run after it.
Hili: Nie przynoś tej piłki do ogrodu.
Cyrus: Dlaczego?
Hili: Bo będziesz musiał za nią biegać.
Last of all, we have an appearance from Leon, who is being sulky today too.
Leon: I’m just looking, so what?
At the risk of sounding like Loki at the feast, the trouble with Tarantino is that he fetishizes guns and violence. There is an interesting article about Hollywood & guns in this week’s Sunday Times (Culture section), which discusses this & notes the body counts in films with ‘anti-gun’ Liam Neeson & Matt Damon…
This article is also of interest, on a similar slant- ” A 2015 report published by The Economist concluded that gun violence in PG-13 movies had tripled since 1985. And an analysis undertaken by THR found that the number of gun models pictured in big box-office movies between 2010 and 2015 was 51 percent higher than it had been a decade earlier, suggesting that the public’s appetite to see guns in entertainment is on the rise. (In the real world, research shows that the number of new gun owners is declining, while owners are buying record numbers of guns.)”
See here –
http://features.hollywoodreporter.com/the-gun-industrys-lucrative-relationship-with-hollywood/
I thought Inglourious basterds was really funny, which is why I liked it. I love the way he rewrote history. That said, you are right about it’s changing genre all over the place. On the other hand, Django unchained and Jackie Brown were just too damn long, funny tho the latter was.
As for Cominic’s remark about violence, I also am worried about out getting used to that sort of thing from movies adn TV (thnk Game of Thrones or Black Sails), which leave little to the imagination any more.
Sounds like Facebook. Please like our Obituaries.