“Obamacare is the law of the land”

. . . or so said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after Republicans, unable to present a credible alternative to the Affordable Care Act, pretty much gave up. As CNN reports:
Repubicans were unable to muster enough GOP support to bring their health care bill to a vote.
“We came up short,“ Ryan said, a day after President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to House Republicans demanding an end to negotiations.
Trump thanked Ryan for working “very hard” on the failed effort. The real losers,the President said, were Democrats, who didn’t support the bill. They own it, he said. “Let Obamacare explode.”
Democrats gleefully accepted the charge. “Today’s a great day for our country,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “It’s pretty exciting for us.”
The only downside to this, I think, is that had Republicans passed their own healthcare act, many of those who voted for Trump would lose their healthcare, and might be less inclined to vote for him in 2020. But I’d rather have Americans stay alive than have Trump look bad. As it is, he still looks bad, unable to deliver yet another campaign promise. Republicans are reprehensible, and this is what they get for vowing to sink ObamaCare without thinking through how they’d do it.
They’ll do what they can to sabotage Obamacare, and then when it fails just declare that they knew it was going to fail all along and tried to save America from it. And their supporters will believe them.
The Democrats need to keep on proposing ACA changes that will enhance it. The Republicans will keep on voting it down but the ideas will be remembered and so will the disastrous Republican ones that just died.
That’s right. Obamacare will definitely require fixing. There are problems with it that were not foreseen but which can be resolved with some precision legislation. There will be reluctance on the part of GOP to accede to any dem proposal so not much can be hoped for.
On to:
Impeachment
Single Payer healthcare
Just think, since the care act started nearly 7 years ago this same republican congress has voted 30 times or more to abolish the law and the vote has been 100%. It did not go anywhere because they knew in the senate it was dead. Now, with a replacement plan in hand they failed. They are more than pathetic. And it still would not have gone anywhere in the senate, even if they had passed it in the house. As soon as the American voter wakes up and kicks these people out, the next step must be…one payer system. Just like medicare.
We have a special election on May 25 in Montana to replace Congressperson Zinke who was appointed to pgrabber’s cabinet . . . I intend to use the failure of Trumpcare as a talking point when going door to door. I hope, by May 25, voters see the light.
In my view, the blame falls on conservative punditry. Sure, Trump and a lot of Republicans ran on a steady stream of ACA-repeal rhetoric, but the outrage against Obamacare was manufactured by talking heads. So, instead of fixing a problem with solutions emerging from the application of reason, we have this political boondoggle.
All Trump has to do is present the great plan that he promised during the campaign. Coverage for everybody, more affordable, etc.
Instead, he’s going to blame Ryan, the Freedom Caucus, the democrats, even his son-in-law.
He said there was a great plan. We never saw it.
What a loser.
Drumpf is, potentially, even more of a lame duck than Obama ever was.
This was not only his first legislative test, it was his biggest deal of his life — for the guy who literally wrote the book on it, no less.
And he blew it.
Spectacularly.
Sad.
The whole world now knows he’s all hat and no cattle.
Gorsuch is probably toast. Sure, he’ll get 50 votes, but the odds that the Senate will give up the filibuster for a duck as lame as Señor Smallinpants are slim, indeed.
And tax reform? When he won’t even release his own taxes?
Fuggedaboudit.
Dude’s a YUGE failure in just two months. I’ll be surprised if he lasts the rest of the year.
Cheers,
b&
Amen, brother.