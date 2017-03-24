“Obamacare is the law of the land”

. . . or so said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after Republicans, unable to present a credible alternative to the Affordable Care Act, pretty much gave up. As CNN reports:

Repubicans were unable to muster enough GOP support to bring their health care bill to a vote. “We came up short,“ Ryan said, a day after President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to House Republicans demanding an end to negotiations. Trump thanked Ryan for working “very hard” on the failed effort. The real losers,the President said, were Democrats, who didn’t support the bill. They own it, he said. “Let Obamacare explode.” Democrats gleefully accepted the charge. “Today’s a great day for our country,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “It’s pretty exciting for us.”

The only downside to this, I think, is that had Republicans passed their own healthcare act, many of those who voted for Trump would lose their healthcare, and might be less inclined to vote for him in 2020. But I’d rather have Americans stay alive than have Trump look bad. As it is, he still looks bad, unable to deliver yet another campaign promise. Republicans are reprehensible, and this is what they get for vowing to sink ObamaCare without thinking through how they’d do it.