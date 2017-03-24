As predicted, ideological squabbles fracture the Science March

I thought the identity politics that infected the first incarnation of the Science March had abated, but, according to Stat News, they’re actually getting worse, with fractures developing in the organization over issues of diversity, immigration, gender parity, and so on.
What was billed as science advocates speaking with a unified voice, then, has instead surfaced long-lingering tensions within the scientific community.
Rachel Holloway, a clinical psychologist who chairs the event’s diversity and inclusion committee, conceded that initially the group was overwhelmed by scientists and activists clamoring for a spot at the table. It was “like trying to drink water out of a fire hose,” she said.
Things have settled down since January, and organizers have begun to address members’ concerns. But many are not satisfied.
. . . Jacquelyn Gill, a biology and ecology professor at the University of Maine, told STAT that she quit the organizing committee in recent weeks because of leaders’ resistance to aggressively addressing inequalities — including race and gender.
“We were really in this position where, because the march failed to actively address those structural inequalities within its own organization and then to effectively communicate those values outward, we carried those inequalities forward,” Gill said. “Some of these problems stem from the march leadership failing early on in its messaging.”
. . . The event’s official diversity policy, posted just days after the march was announced in January, has undergone repeated revisions, and is now in its fourth version.
The latest, as Wednesday, read: “We acknowledge that society and scientific institutions often fail to include and value the contributions of scientists from underrepresented groups. … We better serve everyone when we affirm that the labors and achievements of underrepresented communities are foundational to the creation and maintenance of our democracy; engage in difficult conversations; and sustain an open scientific community that celebrates, respects, and includes people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.”
As an example of how every group wants its own special interests identified and emphasized, have a look at this post at Latino Rebels.
I have no objection to the March’s statement of diversity, because of course science should be an open community, any bigotry is uconscionable, and in fact science works best when everyone has the same opportunity to contribute, though that may not mean that all groups are represented in the field exactly according to their proportion in the population.
What bothers me is the message that the March is supposed to impart. If it’s that we stand up for science, science funding, and unfettered promulgation of scientific truth, that’s fine; but I don’t think it will have much impact. If it’s that the scientific community is plagued by the same inequities that infect society at large, well, those issues were addressed in the Woman’s March, and are not unique to science. To march about those issues, though the issues must be addressed, serves no purpose except to fracture whatever unified message the demonstration was supposed to have. It also brings the social problems of science to the wrong people (we’re supposed to be sending a message to society at large, while internecine problems should be called to the attention to the scientific community). Finally, what is achieved by diluting the March with social issues not endemic to science itself? What will be achieved?
I don’t know, not do I know any longer what the March is supposed to accomplish, or what its message is. There’s even an anti-harassment policy on the March for Science webpage that mentions—wait for it—hate speech:
Across all social media platforms, we will remove comments that include rude language or personal insults. Any commenters who use derogatory or hateful language and/or engage in personal attacks will banned, blocked, and/or removed from the relevant March for Science online groups or accounts.
The March for Science does not tolerate hate speech, bigotry, or harassment within or outside our community. Targeting individuals or communities with violent language, including statements that reflect racism, sexism, ableism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, or any form of bigotry, will result in banning and/or blocking. Personal attacks based on religious affiliation or lack of religious affiliation will also lead to banning and/or blocking. To flag an issue, please contact a March for Science administrator on the relevant social media platform.
Have you ever seen a march that requires such a policy? But it’s symptomatic of the March’s young organizers, who seem to be sufficiently inexperienced that they didn’t think things through in the first place. And what is happening here is what is ruining the effectiveness of the Left in general. It is the petulance of college students write into larger society, something I’ve always worried about.
Will I participate? (I’ll be back before it starts.). I don’t know. It depends whether they can decide what the purpose of the March really is, and how they’ll convey their message. Right now I’m dubious, for without a unified goal the March will just be a bunch of people blowing off steam in a way that has no tangible benefits.
h/t: Adrián
Yes, I noticed a few days ago that their Twitter feed is littered with identity politics statements, but almost none about science. I consider this lack of focus a demonstration of gross incompetence on the part of the organizers. Ideology makes you stupid.
Good grief, I agree that there needs to be a unified message. I thought the march was to emphasize the importance of science not march to address all social issues in society. You can’t solve everything at once and if you try, you solve nothing.
Yep. Surely a Science March is meant to be in support of, well, science! The other issues are important, but peripheral to the actual goal of the march which is about funding for science.
To put it into language they might understand, they need to write a mission statement for their march. Everything that doesn’t relate to that should be addressed separately.
“What bothers me is the message that the March is supposed to impart. If it’s that we stand up for science, science funding, and unfettered promulgation of scientific truth, that’s fine; but I don’t think it will have much impact. ”
Well put.
“… hate speech …”
That settles it – I’ve got other things I could do that day.
Since the previous marches/demonstrations, beginning with the well attended Women’s March, have had zero impact upon the Trump Crime Family’s policies it’s time to ask what possible good would come from yet another futile and ignored demonstration. They don’t care and they’re not even aware of anything happening that’s not featured on Fox News.
What needs to be done is organizing for next year’s midterms, finding potential candidates who are science friendly and using the media to
put forward science issues that are being hurt by the Administration’s neglect.
In other words, this must move from being an amateur one time activity to being a professionally organized and managed movement. Otherwise this demo will be just another bunch of crybabies whining in the dark.
The march make the general population aware of science issues. Often, a large march is the only way to reach some people. If more people are aware of the issues and their consequences, there is an increased likelihood that these people will support science and urge their politicians to do the same.
I don’t think the intent is to change legislation directly as a result of the march.
Sounds like a bunch of scientists are trying to write themselves a holy book.
I’m all for this as long as someone doesn’t interpret it in a kooky way. And I’m all for respecting people as non-kooky until and unless they actually do something kooky.
So I’d keep it in on the assumption that my fellow science marchers deserve as least as much respect as people in general. Scream if bitten; not before.
I’ve had just about enough of your anti-kook hate speech. I wanted to organize a kooks march on Washington specifically to combat this kind of bigotry but then I found out they already had one on January 20th.
There is going to be only one march. It will hopefully get some media attention.
It seems all the effort should be towards crafting one message, one message to be conveyed loud and clear.
I am not seeing what that message is. I am disappointed.
As individuals, scientists tend to be terrible at communicating with the public. To address this, they are going to join together and be incomprehensible as a large group. Unfortunately, incompetencies scale better than competencies.
I want to think that this mission creep isn’t necessarily nefarious. Perhaps it is just due to the fact that scientists don’t typically organize rallies so they have to get help from those who do. The people who have experience organizing rallies are generally ideologues and as a result ideology is seeping into this rally. Just speculation. Regardless, I’m losing interest.
All I want is to march for science as it is our best and most powerful means to discover the truth. I don’t care if the person walking or standing next to me is of a different gender, or race, and I don’t give two hoots about their gender identity or orientation.
I hope that this position is seen as acceptable. It [i]should[/i] be if the goals are to have a community where such things are scarcely noticed.