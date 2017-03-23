I have seen a kea

Well, just one, but it was a long story that almost ended in failure with victory pulled out at the last possible moment. And anyway, seeing one is sufficient. Details and more photos follow tomorrow.

  1. Veroxitatis
    Congratulations Professor.

  2. eric
    Jerry, your travels to see the kea remind me a bit of this cartoon. What if you travel to NZ, see remarkable places, meet people you would never otherwise meet, experience a different culture, and all you see is one kea? 🙂

  3. Taskin
    Yay!

  4. Randy schenck
    Success, the great bird has been seen.

