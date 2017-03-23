Gorsuch nomination in danger, and other news

As my CNN news bulletins tell me, Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice is in serious danger. Gorsuch needs 60 “yes” votes in the Senate for confirmation, and there are only 52 Republicans. Further, several key Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, have already said they’ll vote no on Gorsuch. So did Bernie Sanders.
My view? Given that the Republicans unconscionably and reprehensibly held up the nomination of Merrick Garland until after the election, this is not only payback, but payback that’s warranted since Gorsuch himself will tilt the court to the right for many years to come. Although I don’t like stalling the legislative process, like holding up budgets, in this case I think it’s justified. The Democrats should stick together and vote “no” on every one of Trump’s choices until he nominates a centrist to the court. Until then, the Court can proceed with eight members, which is fine by me.
And I note with approval that the “TrumpCare” bill, which will render millions more Americans unable to afford healthcare, appears deeply mired in Congress, with Republicans unable to agree on it. The conservative Republican Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives wants an extreme version of the bill that doesn’t appeal to mainstream Republicans (if that’s not an oxymoron), but won’t approve a bill that the mainstream GOP wants. No Democrat will vote for the bill. The passage of the bill, then, is stalled by an internecine war between “mainstream” and conservative Republicans.
What the Republicans are doing is madness. Their only goal is to undo Obama’s Affordable Healthcare bill—simply because it was enacted by Obama. They have no credible replacement, and the government’s own nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that under the Republican bill, 24 million fewer Americans will have healthcare than under Obama’s present plan. That is a lot of sickness, death, and disease—all to get back at Obama. In other words, Republicans, to make a political point, are willing to let many Americans die.
They need to vote on Garland before Gorsuch.
I can’t tell which outcome will be worse for the Republicans: passing the bill, or not passing the bill.
Even if it passes to has no chance in the Senate. I predict the House will pass the bill in a party-line vote, then hand off the hot potato to the Senate, so they can claim they kept their promise and blame the Senate for the bill’s failure.
Quite an interesting historical read … … thus !
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unsuccessful_nominations_to_the_Supreme_Court_of_the_United_States
Who will replace Gorsuch? Gorsuch 2.0? Or worse, Ghost-of-Scalia-Holy-See-Wannabe?
There are millions of people in America who love, or at least find Gorsuch acceptable. Better time spent imparting critical thinking skills to these people.
I agree that the Democrats should filibuster Gorsuch because it would be payback for Merrick Garland and Gorsuch would be Scalia-like right winger on the court. I don’t think the Republicans can get 60 votes to confirm him. Some say, right wingers I suspect, that if the Democrats filibuster the Republicans will go “nuclear’ and end the filibuster rule regarding Supreme Court nominees. I say, so what? Either way – without the Democrats filibustering or the nuclear option – Gorsuch gets confirmed as will any future Trump nominees for the Supreme Court. At least, with the filibuster ended, when the Democrats retake the Senate sometime in the future, they won’t have the filibuster to block a Democratic president’s nominees. Also, there is no guarantee that the Republicans will go nuclear. There are several Republican senators who consider the filibuster sacrosanct. My conclusion is that the Democrats have little to lose invoking the filibuster. They will show their base that the party has finally gotten some backbone and will not cave to another of the endless Republican threats.
At this time it is unclear whether Trumpcare will pass the House. The far right-wing “freedom caucus” is making extreme demands on Paul Ryan. Even if it should pass the House, the bill will likely die in the Senate. Obamacare may live another day. Trumpcare’s failure will be a great embarrassment for the current president, who really doesn’t care an iota for what is in the bill. All he wants is the bill to pass so he can declare he got another win. Trumpcare is hardly a health bill at all. It is more a tax cut bill for the very rich. It seems that even some of Trump’s supporters see this.
I see nothing in this post that I can disagree with. So much for the art of the deal. Trump is finding he cannot threaten a bunch of politicians and his credibility is zero. Notice also that his chip off the old block, jr. stuck his foot in his mouth concerning the mayor of London. Apparently just like the old man.