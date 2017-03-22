Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Lent

The author of today’s Jesus and Mo strip apologizes for being late with the Lent humor. The strip appears to be unusual in that it’s almost straight Catskill humor without any explicit denigration of religion—unless that be criticism of how un-serious people are at giving up stuff at Lent.
I’m off to see kea (I’ve learned that the singular and plural are the same) in an hour or so! Wish me luck. Here’s a photo of one taken by my friend Andrew Berry at Arthur’s Pass several years ago. Isn’t it gorgeous? He was very close to it, too:
My Mother’s favourite toast:
“Here’s to Temperance. Put strong drink down with a firm hand.”
Ooooh! Exciting!!!
Andrew — is that photo on Avalanche Peak?
Cheers!
A deal I’d make with the Pope: I’d forsake cheeses for Lent if he’d forsake Jesus.
And it’s not like it’d be unprecedented; YHWH himself forsake Jesus at Jesus’s own darkest hour. Presumably, Jesus forgave God the Father in Heaven, so the Pope shouldn’t worry that Jesus would also forgive the mere Bishop of Rome for the same transgression, so it’s a no-risk deal.
Cheers!
We ot really close to Kea in Arthur’s Pass. Hoping you do too! 🙂
Good luck!!