Two tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Readers are invited to explain the first one, which involves calculus of some kind, I believe.
When the shortest path is not the shortest path pic.twitter.com/GcytACNe1G
— Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) March 21, 2017
And this might amuse you
Aliens is a reasonable idea… pic.twitter.com/zZJB42LSQ8
— David Bressan (@David_Bressan) March 21, 2017
My guess on the first one is that after the ball goes over the “jumps” it’s not slowed down by friction for a time. Either that or hidden magnets. 🙂
First one: The ball averages a greater speed in the wavy path. The farther the ball drops, the more kinetic energy it has (greater velocity), and the shape of the path is such that the increased length of the track through each dip is more than compensated for by the increased velocity when the ball is low in the dip.
Pretty much this. The faster you can convert height to speed, the higher your average velocity.
The flat path accelerates slowly over its entire length so the first portion of the trip is very slow.
The curvy immediately reaches its maximum speed at the first drop. The waviness beyond that point is just obfuscation.
See “curve of fastest descent” for math.
Increased velocity due to gravity. I have no idea.
I’m not sure why the video is a puzzle to intuition… it would be an even shorter path if there were no slope at all and were completely flat! There of course, the ball on that path wouldn’t move at all.