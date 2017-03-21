Cincinnati Zoo fails to answer my query about chiropractic given to tiger cub

Well, by now I’ve written three times to the Cincinnati Zoo about their reprehensible use of a (human-trained) chiropractor to adjust the cervical vertebrae of a tiger cub who wasn’t “thriving.” I asked for a response and I didn’t get one. I also wrote to Thane Maynard, the head of the zoo: no response. (Note that he has a Twitter account but his tweets are protected, which is just plain weird.)

I just wanted to report this nonresponse for the record. Maynard, who is in the video looking on approvingly as a quack presses the neck of a baby tiger, is—pardon my French—a jackass. First he employs a quack, one trained to practice quackery on humans rather than felids, to treat a fragile animal, and then he doesn’t bother to respond when I call him out. I have no use for the man. What’s next, Thane? Homeopathy for sick hippos? Acupuncture for llamas?

Of course I also got lots and lots of emails and comments from chiropractors, all telling me that I didn’t understand their profession, and some adding that while many chiropractors are indeed bad, they themselves are of course the good ones.

Sorry, but it’s all duck noise to me.