Cincinnati Zoo fails to answer my query about chiropractic given to tiger cub

Well, by now I’ve written three times to the Cincinnati Zoo about their reprehensible use of a (human-trained) chiropractor to adjust the cervical vertebrae of a tiger cub who wasn’t “thriving.” I asked for a response and I didn’t get one. I also wrote to Thane Maynard, the head of the zoo: no response. (Note that he has a Twitter account but his tweets are protected, which is just plain weird.)
I just wanted to report this nonresponse for the record. Maynard, who is in the video looking on approvingly as a quack presses the neck of a baby tiger, is—pardon my French—a jackass. First he employs a quack, one trained to practice quackery on humans rather than felids, to treat a fragile animal, and then he doesn’t bother to respond when I call him out. I have no use for the man. What’s next, Thane? Homeopathy for sick hippos? Acupuncture for llamas?
Of course I also got lots and lots of emails and comments from chiropractors, all telling me that I didn’t understand their profession, and some adding that while many chiropractors are indeed bad, they themselves are of course the good ones.
Sorry, but it’s all duck noise to me.
Do not apologize, Dr Ceiling cat; that’s the only noise they can make. It’s all I hear and, I’ll wager, almost all your readers too.
Love the no-nonsense approach!
My sister lives in Kerikeri. She ran for many years a cat sanctuary – although I think she may only have about four now. A nurse, married to a GP, I’m sure they’d love to hear you talk – if you’re planning on being near Kerikeri.
Homeopathy for sick hippos? Sounds good! Someone should get on that right away!
If acupuncture worked porcupines would never get ill.
Nice one!
Acupuncture in horses is pretty common, so acupuncture in artiodactyls can’t be far off.
http://www.thehorse.com/articles/28421/the-science-behind-acupuncture
No convincing scientific evidence is provided in the article, of course.