Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to another week!

Today is World Sparrow Day and the Great American Meatout (tofu for you today!) and ahem, Extraterrestrial Abduction Day although even the Believers are skeptical as to whether it is celebration-worthy or not. It is also the Spring Equinox in the Northern hemisphere.

Oh, and if you are looking for meatless recipes today, you can do no better than check out the large back-catalogue of Smitten Kitchen.

Today is the birthday of movie director Spike Lee (1957), Roman poet Ovid (43BC) and Lee “Scratch” Perry (1936), Jamaican singer, songwriter, and a formative character in promoting reggae and dub music.

In Poland Hili is being mindful of the changing seasons and has temporarily switched out her editor-in-chief hat for her orchard inspector one.

A: What do you think?

Hili: Another two weeks and it will be time for the first spraying.



In Polish:

Ja: I jak?

Hili: Jeszcze ze dwa tygodnie i pora na pierwszy oprysk.