Dan Dennett profiled in The New Yorker

It’s early in the morning in Queenstown, and I have a 7.5-hour bus ride to Fox Glacier ahead of me. All I can do this morning is direct your attention to a (free) New Yorker profile on Dan Dennett and his views on the mind, “Dan Dennett’s Science of the Soul.” I haven’t read it, but several readers brought it to my attention. His new book (which I have in Chicago but haven’t read either) is From Bacteria to Bach and Back: the Evolution of Minds; if you’ve read it, weigh in below.
Do note the use of the word “soul” in the tile; I would never have characterized Dan’s work as involving the “science of the soul.” But such is The New Yorker.
h/t: Nicole Reggia, John B.
I’m midway through From Bacteria to Bach and Back. I’m enjoying it. Whenever I read Dennett I hear his voice.
He’s the Morgan Freeman/James Earl Jones of philosophy.
Same here, halfway through the book. I am not buying all of its premises but I am enjoying the book and the thinking that it is causing in me, as reading Dennett always does.
From the article referenced, I want to agree 100% with Dennett on Cincioysness, but I can’t. I definitely do not agree with Chalmers.
The first paragraph ends with “A new level of order had been achieved on Earth. Life had begun.”
But if something was “achieved” then that implies that something or someone had attempted to achieve it and succeeded.
It seems that language is full of snares that block the expression of rational ideas.
Language is tricky – it often suggests agency where there is none. This is some of the reason why discussions of free will can get so muddled.
At the same time, I dislike the notion of ceding vernacular English to the theologians. So I’m going to happily accept sentences like Dennett’s can be reasonably and normally read as implying an achievement without an achiever.
Dennett would dispute your assertion. He is explicit about it in terms of design. His case is that design happens without a designer. (With reference to Dawkins’ The Blind Watchmaker, of course.)
I agree that language is full of snares. The free will debate comes to mind in that regard.