Dan Dennett profiled in The New Yorker

It’s early in the morning in Queenstown, and I have a 7.5-hour bus ride to Fox Glacier ahead of me. All I can do this morning is direct your attention to a (free) New Yorker profile on Dan Dennett and his views on the mind, “Dan Dennett’s Science of the Soul.” I haven’t read it, but several readers brought it to my attention. His new book (which I have in Chicago but haven’t read either) is From Bacteria to Bach and Back: the Evolution of Minds; if you’ve read it, weigh in below.

Do note the use of the word “soul” in the tile; I would never have characterized Dan’s work as involving the “science of the soul.” But such is The New Yorker.

