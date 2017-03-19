Feathers aren’t scary, Mr Spielberg?

by Matthew Cobb
That's a velociraptor pic.twitter.com/23RVfEZJXg
— Aokiji (@DukeOfZamunda) March 19, 2017
In fact, it’s a Brahma Chicken, but it’s still pretty scary!
Someone needs a barber.
http://www.ebay.com/itm/192133028531
/@
Looks more thilly than thcary to me, fluffy pantaloons and all…
