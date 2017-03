Reader Chris sent us this amusing anecdote of domestic food thieving.

The dominant squirrel got impatient and gnawed his way into the feeder:

So I got out the tinsnips and an old tin can:

I see I’m not much of a tinsmith as yet, but I guess I am an example of an animal learning tool usage because of another animal….

Score: Human 1 Squirrel 0 (so far).

And a bonus Gus photo. Someone knows how to live life for comfort.