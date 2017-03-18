Caturday felids: Cats demanding attention, a wine bar with cats, plotting cats in R

By Jerry & Grania

Caturday is upon us again!

First we have a compilation of cats demanding attention. Mine always did that by knocking my coffee cup to the floor because sometimes cats can be bastards. RIP countless mugs.

Next there is a new wine bar for you and your cats, where you and your felid companion can go and relax after a long, hard day of sitting on the couch and purring.

The cats are served non-alcoholic beverages such as Moscato and Pinot Meow. Of course, cats are picky creatures, so they may not actually like it. You know how they are. How embarrassing to sit with a companion who disapproves.

As reported in the New York Times here.

I came across this new package in the statistical software R. You can actually plot cats or anything with cat-shaped points! I’m not entirely sure what its purpose in the real world could be, but there you go. Catterplots.

library(CatterPlots)

x <- -10:10

y <- -x^2 + 10

purr <- catplot(xs=x, ys=y, cat=3, catcolor=c(0,1,1,1))

cats(purr, -x, -y, cat=4, catcolor=c(1,0,1,1)) # for more fun …

meow <- multicat(xs=x, ys=y, cat=c(1,2,3), catcolor=list(c(1,1,0,1),c(0,1,1,1)), canvas=c(-0.1,1.1, -0.1, 1.1))

morecats(purr, x, 10*sin(x)+40, size=0.05, cat=c(4,5,6), catcolor=list(c(0,0,1,1),c(0,1,0,1)), type=”line”) # random cats

meow <- multicat(xs=x, ys=rnorm(21),

cat=c(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10),

catcolor=list(c(0,0,0,1)),

canvas=c(-0.1,1.1, -0.1, 1.1),

xlab=”some cats”, ylab=”other cats”, main=”Random Cats”)

And finally, an episode from that most famousest of cats, Maru, this one entitled “When Maru has a toy in his mouth, he cannot help kneading”.

h/t: Les, Jente, Blue