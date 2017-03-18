Alert for Kiwis: latest travel schedule

Professor Ceiling Cat is headed to Milford Sound on Monday, then to Fox Glacier on Tuesday for an overnight, then to Greymouth on Wednesday for about two days to see the keas at Arthur’s Pass.

From Greymouth I’ll find my way up to Nelson, probably arriving there on the 24th or 25th of March. I’ll probably stay in Nelson a few days to unwind, and would be glad to meet readers.

If you’re in the Nelson area and were interested in getting together, please email me with contact details. I have a cellphone but can’t figure out how to activate it, so if you want to contact me, please use email. But I can use Skype to make outgoing phone calls, so if you want to send your number, please send the whole thing as if I were calling from the U.S.

kthxbai