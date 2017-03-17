Paddy’s day: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Friday. Jerry has made it safely to New Zealand and here in Ireland I am off work for the day because St Patrick chased the snakes out of Ireland. Of course there were never any snakes in Ireland, so that was an excellent display of PR flim-flammery. Still, it’s an excuse to watch the parades, dance (céili), have a pint of Guinness or just not go to work; so I’ll take it. (Actually, I don’t like Guinness.)

And some more silliness:

Today is the birthday of Caroline Corr of the Irish group The Corrs so it’s a good enough reason to showcase one of their earlier hits Runaway.

It’s also the day Golda Meir became president of Israel, the referendum to end apartheid in South Africa was passed.

Over in Poland, Hili is pulling off some flim-flammery of her own, or at least trying to.

Hili: People do not realize.
A: What do they not realize?
Hili: How hard I’m working.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzie nie zdają sobie sprawy.
Ja: Z czego?
Hili: Jak ja ciężko pracuję.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 17, 2017 at 6:30 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 6:35 am | Permalink

    For what it’s worth, there are no snakes in New Zealand either, but I don’t recall mention of St Patrick ever being here…

    cr

    Reply
  2. George
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 6:42 am | Permalink

    I hate Paddy’s Day in the US. My late, saintly Irish mother was from far West Cork. I am not about to get blinding drunk to honor her memory. But I do like a Guinness from time to time.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted March 17, 2017 at 7:40 am | Permalink

      With West Cork ancestry, shouldn’t you be more of a Murphy’s fan?

      (My wife’s ancestors came from Castletownbere.)

      Reply
  3. Dominic
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 6:56 am | Permalink

    Murphy’s is better!

    Today is also World Sleep Day, so well done if you managed a lie in – I slept poorly! 😦
    http://www.worldsleepday.org/

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 6:57 am | Permalink

    Can’t help piling/cramming this in:

    Matthew Cobb’s review is out:

    https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg23331170-600-how-did-the-zebra-get-its-stripes/

    A great read in its own right.

    Apologies if this was in the WEIT pipeline.

    Reply
  5. David Duncan
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 7:12 am | Permalink

    “And some more silliness:”

    Why is St Paddy driving on the wrong side of the road?

    Reply
    • Randy schenck
      Posted March 17, 2017 at 7:27 am | Permalink

      I think you mean, why is he driving on the right side of the road…

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: