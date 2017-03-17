Paddy’s day: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to Friday. Jerry has made it safely to New Zealand and here in Ireland I am off work for the day because St Patrick chased the snakes out of Ireland. Of course there were never any snakes in Ireland, so that was an excellent display of PR flim-flammery. Still, it’s an excuse to watch the parades, dance (céili), have a pint of Guinness or just not go to work; so I’ll take it. (Actually, I don’t like Guinness.)
And some more silliness:
Today is the birthday of Caroline Corr of the Irish group The Corrs so it’s a good enough reason to showcase one of their earlier hits Runaway.
It’s also the day Golda Meir became president of Israel, the referendum to end apartheid in South Africa was passed.
Over in Poland, Hili is pulling off some flim-flammery of her own, or at least trying to.
Hili: People do not realize.
A: What do they not realize?
Hili: How hard I’m working.
In Polish:
Hili: Ludzie nie zdają sobie sprawy.
Ja: Z czego?
Hili: Jak ja ciężko pracuję.
For what it’s worth, there are no snakes in New Zealand either, but I don’t recall mention of St Patrick ever being here…
cr
I believe a Maori haka chased the snakes out of the Land of the Long White Cloud.
It would be quite good if someone could chase them out of Guam…
http://www.natureworldnews.com/articles/36313/20170313/snake-plague-guams-invasive-snakes-are-destroying-the-ecosystem.htm
I hate Paddy’s Day in the US. My late, saintly Irish mother was from far West Cork. I am not about to get blinding drunk to honor her memory. But I do like a Guinness from time to time.
With West Cork ancestry, shouldn’t you be more of a Murphy’s fan?
(My wife’s ancestors came from Castletownbere.)
Murphy’s is better!
Today is also World Sleep Day, so well done if you managed a lie in – I slept poorly! 😦
http://www.worldsleepday.org/
Can’t help piling/cramming this in:
Matthew Cobb’s review is out:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg23331170-600-how-did-the-zebra-get-its-stripes/
A great read in its own right.
Apologies if this was in the WEIT pipeline.
“And some more silliness:”
Why is St Paddy driving on the wrong side of the road?
I think you mean, why is he driving on the right side of the road…