Paddy’s day: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Friday. Jerry has made it safely to New Zealand and here in Ireland I am off work for the day because St Patrick chased the snakes out of Ireland. Of course there were never any snakes in Ireland, so that was an excellent display of PR flim-flammery. Still, it’s an excuse to watch the parades, dance (céili), have a pint of Guinness or just not go to work; so I’ll take it. (Actually, I don’t like Guinness.)

And some more silliness:

Today is the birthday of Caroline Corr of the Irish group The Corrs so it’s a good enough reason to showcase one of their earlier hits Runaway.

It’s also the day Golda Meir became president of Israel, the referendum to end apartheid in South Africa was passed.

Over in Poland, Hili is pulling off some flim-flammery of her own, or at least trying to.

Hili: People do not realize.

A: What do they not realize?

Hili: How hard I’m working.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzie nie zdają sobie sprawy.

Ja: Z czego?

Hili: Jak ja ciężko pracuję.