A surprise

by Matthew Cobb

4 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

    Is that real? Such a confined space for such a large creature. I suspect misrepresentation.

    Reply
  2. liberationofparis
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm | Permalink

    It’s real, I reckon Here’s the original from 10 months ago:

    MC

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 5:52 pm | Permalink

    I saw the bubble ring, and was thinking.. ‘oh, sh*t’

    Reply
  4. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted March 17, 2017 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

    That must be a hell of a deep dock!

    Which means, I assume, it must be a deep fjord-like natural harbour and those walkways must be floating ones, not on piles (which the whale would hit in any case).

    Still remarkable that a whale would come into such a tight space.

    cr

    Reply

