Readers’ wildlife photographs

When you’re reading this, I’ll be somewhere over the Pacific, I think. Today’s version is truncated, but two readers sent in owls, and I wanted to put them up, scheduling them in advance. The first two photos are from reader Don Bredes; his notes are indented:

This winter we’ve frequently spied a barred owl (Strix varia) nearby, perching sometimes in the spruces alongside our driveway and spooking the chickadees and red squirrels. This evening he came right to the deck and stuck around for about ten minutes.

And from Lee Beringsmith in California:

While working in an old garage on my ranch, I noticed some fresh bird droppings on the floor. Glancing up and expecting to see a few sparrows , was I ever surprised to see this magnificent barn owl (Tyto alba) staring down at me. Being just a few feet from such a beautiful creature was something I will treasure for a long time. I did manage to get a photo on my smartphone to remember the experience.