Are you woke?: The neologism I hate the most

That new word is “woke,” and the Urban Dictionary defines it with some accuracy (and snark):
In other words, it denotes a state of ideological purity that agrees with the speaker’s views. It’s equivalent to calling yourself a “bright.”
For a more long-winded and arrogant explanation of the word, head over to Raven Cras’s piece at Blavity, “What does it mean to be woke?” At first I thought it was a joke, but I don’t think so. It starts like this:
The phenomenon of being woke is a cultural push to challenge problematic norms, systemic injustices and the overall status quo through complete awareness. Being woke refers to a person being aware of the theoretical ins and outs of the world they inhabit. Becoming woke, or staying woke, is the acknowledgment that everything we’ve been taught is a lie (kind of/mostly). Woke(ness) provides us with a basic understanding of the why and how come aspect of societies’ social and systemic functions. The phrase itself is an encouragement for people to wake up and question dogmatic social norms.
. . . the piece goes downhill from there.
Feel free to comment on the neologisms you most dislike; that’s always a lively and curmudgeonly discussion!
I’m sleepy. But woke enough to realize the laziness in the term “woke.”
Woke essentially means you are aware with the things another woke person places value upon and agree with their assessment..
I tried to edit my comment I mean “You are aware ‘of’ the things.
I’ve never heard the word used without irony. It bothers me even then.
I’ve never heard the term used in this way at all.
Which makes me think I have a good set of friends and co-workers.
“Father!!! The Sleeper has woke!” – Paul Muad Dib
Nah… doesn’t quite have the same impact.
Duke Leto Atreides to Paul: “The sleeper must woke!”
Bless the Maker and all His Water. Bless the coming and going of Him, May His passing cleanse the world. May He keep the world for his people.
“Becoming woke, or staying woke, is the acknowledgment that everything we’ve been taught is a lie (kind of/mostly).”
Every “woke” person I’ve met lives his or her life exactly the same as before, except they just reserve a bit more snark and “skepticism” for certain political institutions.
They still go to the doctor, buy from the same grocery store, go the same job, buy gas, etc.
When I see the term “woke” I can’t help but picture a lazy, slacker version of Tyler Durden (Fight Club). All talk, but none of the drive (thankfully). And definitely none of the abs.
Most of the people I know who would qualify under the part of the definition you quote are conspiracy theorists who are anti-business and anti-science (except, as you point out, when it suits them.) So they don’t go to the same doctors (alt med), buy from the same grocery store (organic gluten-free anti-GMO) go to the same jobs (nonprofit activists) or do quite the same things as the materialistic materialist hoi polloi. Some of the standards they follow are difficult or limiting (“off the grid.”)
I suppose I just happen to know the pretend-woke people who only *follow* the actual-woke people. Fortunate me!
A woke sounds like a small furry relative of a hamster…
This is true. I once had an argument with someone (I forget whom) who disagreed about the meaning of ‘curmudgeon’. It chuffin’ wound me up. And I’m even more annoyed that I can’t remember with whom it was.
Anybody triggered by the ‘who’/’whom’s? Or should that be ‘whoms’?
I had not heard of this particular neologism before. I hate it already.
I’m pretty sure that I’ve not run across any of these “woke” people. Lucky me.
What is the opposite of being “woke,” un-woke? Kinda like being undead? What ever it is, I think I am in that category.
Well, if you wanted to stick with the grammatical construction, I guess it would be ‘slept’ (I woke/I slept).
Though ‘slep’ would sound more parallel, and is already in the urban dictionary as an (obnoxious) shortening of ‘slept’
I see your point, but this brings up the question – is “woke” a verb (as you suggest) or an adjective as sort of implied in the piece. Or are those choices just artificial constructs meant to perpetuate something bad, etc., etc.
Asleep.
I’m in the middle of a quixotic, sisyphean, but velleitous quest to reintroduce words of more than a thousand years old back into English. I think the language would be more fun with:
Plicgan: (pron. plidgan) to scrape, to scratch.
Lytig: crafty, cunning, prudent.
Haranspecel: (pron. haranspreckle) Viper’s Bugloss.
Gyr: (pron. yur, ‘u’ as in French tu) 1. filth, mud, marsh 2. fir tree.
Đeaht: (pron. thaacht) counsel, advice, design.
Stig: narrow path way, footpath, track, road, course, line.
Lufsum: lovable, loving, pleasant. (My favourite – DO’S)
Bǣrdisc: tray.
Bises: 29th February.
Ficung: fraud, trickery.
What a load of gyr. You’re just trying to ficung us with this post, aren’t you?
Hwæt! Success! Of sorts. I ain’t that lyitg, eric.
The PuffHo gets far more attention than it deserves.
Oh, I’m going to defend the poor Brights, who came up with the term to avoid common misunderstandings of ‘atheism’ and saw it misinterpreted almost immediately. I was at the AAI convention where it was introduced, back in the early 2000’s, and the presenters made a big far hairy deal out of it not indicating “smart,” but “happy” — as in naturalism is a happy, positive, satisfying world view. The analogy, of course, was to “gay,” and the way it presumably had helped mainstream the acceptance of homosexuality.
Richard Dawkins, who was sitting near me, signed the “I’m a BRIGHT!” rah-rah sheet being passed around, remarking that it would be an interesting experiment in spreading a meme and he was curious to see where it would go. I didn’t sign it, because I had a sneaking suspicion that the general public would assume atheists were being arrogant and saying they were smarter than the dummies who didn’t believe in God. They don’t get a prior explanation that Bright = Naturalist, and the idea that people would hear the term and then naturally ask what it meant was probably an overly-hopeful assumption coming from a couple of teachers.
As far as I know, the organized Brights are still around. Ironically, they tend towards accomodationism, arguing that atheists ought to stop arguing over God and work hand in hand for a better world with the religious. Faith is fine when it leads to good thing. Which is, of course, not what people usually imagine when they hear that some atheists are calling themselves “Bright.”
In other words, I dislike the term, too. But it wasn’t supposed to establish an Us = Good and Them = Bad dichotomy like “woke (Dennett tried explaining in an op-ed/article that it could be Brights vs. “Supers,” for belief in the supernatural, but that didn’t catch either.) So it’s not quite equivalent.
I just found one use in the wild, and from a climate blog… https://climatecrocks.com/2017/03/15/tv-met-was-a-hard-core-skeptic-climate-crocks-vids-helped-change-his-mind/amp/
First time I’ve heard of this. Since it’s an adjective, there’s already the perfectly good word “woken”, or if you prefer, “woken up”. “Woke” is a verb. Is there really any good reason not to let it stay that way?