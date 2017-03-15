Surprise piglet

In the absence of being able to write anything substantive, I proffer you this tweet with a little piglet (is that redundant?). Be sure to watch the short video. Dick King-Smith is a well known author of children’s books.

h/t: Grania

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm and filed under heartwarmers, mammals. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. eheffa
    Posted March 15, 2017 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    Very cute… & disturbing.

    I like my ham & sausages etc.

    Seeing such a sentient being seemingly full of curiosity and playfulness makes me feel mare than a little guilty.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted March 15, 2017 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Looks like the lens will need to be cleaned a bit.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: