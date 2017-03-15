In the absence of being able to write anything substantive, I proffer you this tweet with a little piglet (is that redundant?). Be sure to watch the short video. Dick King-Smith is a well known author of children’s books.
h/t: Grania
Surprise piglet of the day. pic.twitter.com/GtZbbabMja
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 15, 2017
Very cute… & disturbing.
I like my ham & sausages etc.
Seeing such a sentient being seemingly full of curiosity and playfulness makes me feel mare than a little guilty.
Looks like the lens will need to be cleaned a bit.