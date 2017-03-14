Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on March 14, 2017—one day before I head to New Zealand. The snow abated here in late morning yesterday, leaving us with only about three inches in Chicago. We may, however, get several inches of “lake effect” snow today. But the northeast U.S. is set for a huge blizzard, with up to 18 inches of snow falling some places. In the U.S, it’s National Potato Chip Day, while everywhere else it’s “Pi Day“, celebrating the date, written American style, as 3/14: the first three digits of pi (3.14159. . . ad infinitum). Last year it was even better because it was 3/14/16. (It’s also Albert Einstein’s birthday; see below.) Here’s a lovely pi pie:

I have the sad duty to report the death of Amy Krouse Rosenthal, a well known writer of children’s books, who passed away yesterday of ovarian cancer, just ten days after the publication of her heart-wrenching piece in the New York Times, “You may want to marry my husband.” an ineffably sad farewell to her life and a paean to her husband’s virtues, perhaps in hope that she could secure him a new wife. Rosenthal was only 51. Do read her testament.

On this day in 1592, it was the “Ultimate Pi Day”, with the maximum possible correspondence between the digits of the date, 3/14/1592, and the digits of pi: 3.14159265358979323846. . . I doubt it was celebrated at the time. In 1794, Eli Whitney was granted a patent on the cotton gin, which transformed the cotton growing industry by allowing seeds to be extracted mechanically. On March 14, 1964, Jack Ruby was convicted of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin. Ruby, granted a new trial three years later, died just before it of lung cancer. On March 14 three years later, JFK’s body was moved to Arlington National Cemetery.

Notables born on this day include Johann Strauss (1804), Victor Emmanuel II (1820, the first king of a united Italy), Paul Ehrlich (1854, Nobel Laureate for his work on immunology), Casey Jones (1863), Albert Einstein (1879), Sylvia Beach (1887), Hank Ketcham (1920, creator of the “Dennis the Menace” comic strip), Diane Arbus (1923), Michael Caine (1933), and Billy Crystal (1948). Those who died on this day included Jacob van Ruisdael, (1682), Karl Marx (1883), Chic Young (1973, creator of the “Blondie” comic strip), and Peter Graves (2010), Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus lets Hili know who could be the boss if he had the genes and the inclination:

Cyrus: It’s good that I like you. Hili: Why? Cyrus: Because if I didn’t like you I would eat you and that wouldn’t be good.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Dobrze, że cie lubię.

Hili: Dlaczego?

Cyrus: Bo jakbym cię nie lubił, to bym cię zjadł, a to byłoby nie dobrze.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus spent some time in the cold, which always turns his nose a bright pink (I’ve suggested that his staff could take pictures of the nose at various outdoor temperatures and use the color as a thermometer). This photo is called “Mr. Pink Nose wants in”. (Notice his long leash, required by local law.)