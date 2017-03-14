Intrepid eagles warm their eggs in a storm

It’s a sign of the bald eagle’s return that there is a pair nesting at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. The two, named, appropriately, “Mr. President” and “First Lady” (I prefer to call them “Obama” and “Michelle”), were caught in the latest storms, but sat intrepidly in a snow-filled nest to keep their eggs warm. As WTOP reports:

A pair of nesting bald eagles at the U.S. National Arboretum teamed up to protect their two eggs from the storm. The arboretum’s eagle cam captured both First Lady and her mate, Mr. President, atop the eggs. Mr. President joined his mate for several hours in the nest, adding an extra layer of warmth. The First Lady was seen sheltering her eggs from the storm Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the arboretum said.

Look at these cold and bedraggled birds protecting their genes! Yes, I know it’s just a form of kin selection (which is what parental care is), but it still tugs at the heartstrings, just as we feel sadness when a cheetah takes down an antelope, which is simply natural selection.

This is from today’s eaglecam feed; be sure to check it out it tomorrow at the link above.

h/t: Nicole Reggia