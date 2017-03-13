Note to readers: travel hiatus

I’ll be in New Zealand for a month starting Wednesday, but as of tomorrow (Tuesday), posting will start becoming lighter. As I’ll be traveling a lot, and am not yet sure where I’ll be at what time, I’m not certain how often I can post updates on my travels. What I can say is that I’ll try. For sure I will be on both North and South Islands, and in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, Nelson, and Queenstown, as well as in smaller towns that non-Kiwis won’t recognize.

Grania will be putting up the Hili dialogues during that time, for which I’m grateful. We haven’t missed a day of these since they started. Caturday Felids and Readers’ Wildlife posts may be sparse, as will general posting.

I ask you to bear with me until I return, and to refrain from emailing me more than once every ten days or so, as my access to email will be sporadic. The one exception are New Zealanders who might want to say “hi” on my travels. To those who have offered to meet me or host me, many thanks, and I hope to see as many of you as I can.

Also, don’t unsubscribe, thinking that the site is dead, for we’re inching up on 50, 000 subscribers, which is a Big Dream of mine. (In fact, subscribe now.)

And I promise to post, with photos, as often as I can. There are fantastic landscapes, keas, kiwis, pavlovas, lamb, and all kinds of friendly people, comestibles, and animals—not to mention wine. These I will photograph. Sadly, I will almost certainly miss seeing the one animals I want to see: the kakapo—the world’s only flightless parrot. They are sequestered on an island for their own protection from predators, and they do not allow visitors.

Until then, E noho rā!