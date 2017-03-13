Muslim teenager filmed dancing in Birmingham gets vilified and threatened; feminists refuse to condemn the threats, but Maajid Nawaz does

As we know, much of the Left (the “nonliberal” or “authoritarian” or “regressive” Left) has made concessions to illiberalism. When a religion whose members are mostly “people of color,” like, Islam, then it’s considered judicious to ignore the oppressive beliefs of that religion: homophobia, misogyny, censorship, demonization and calls for the murder of cartoonists, nonbelivers and apostates, corporal punishment, and so on. In other words, when pigmentation conflicts with oppression, this part of the Left favors pigmentation. The color of one’s skin takes precedence over the content of one’s character.
Here is a case in point. A 17-year-old Muslim girl was filmed with a cellphone “twerking” (dancing in a provocative manner while wiggling the butt) in the streets of Birmingham. The film was put on YouTube; have a look (it may disappear soon):
Guess what happened?
Yep, you’re right. She was vilified. As News.com.au reports:
Footage of her dancing was later uploaded online, and attracted a barrage of hateful comments.
One wrote: “That’s so disrespectful is you are wearing hijab you are representing Islam respect dignity so how to act like a fool that is a big disrespect.”
Another said: “Truly disgusting.
“Some people don’t understand the meaning of the veil.”
One even said she “needs to be killed”.
The “hijab” comment shows what we all know: it’s not just an “empowering” article of clothing, but a symbol of oppression—something that, when you wear it, mandates that you must behave in a certain way.
The comments also included these: “F*****g s**t someone give me her address I will kill her”. Another man seconded: “Stupid b****h needs to be killed”. It’s not clear how many of these comments came from Britain versus Muslim-majority countries, but given that many were in English, they certainly reflect the sentiments of some British Muslims.
Of course to avoid vilification or even murder, the twerking girl had to express contrition in public. From News.com.au:
She later gave an emotional interview to Muslim YouTube star Ali Dawah.
The teenager, who has not been named, told him during a phone interview: “To all the girls that wear hijab and wear abayah, I’m sorry for disrespecting it.
“I’ve learnt from my mistake.
“It’s gone viral and I’m just hurt, I just want everybody to leave it alone and keep everything away, I don’t want it to be how it was and I am not going to do anything like that again.
“I am sorry for disrespecting it and thank you to all of you that helped, it’s up to Allah to judge, at the end of the day I will be judged for it, not you guys.”
She also says that she has “problems”, “didn’t think straight,” and was suffering from depression that began when she was 13. No wonder she was depressed, growing up in a culture like that!
Dawah’s Video of Shame and Contrition is below; the girl’s groveling and apologies begin at 5:29, accompanied by her crying, and it’s ineffably sad. To his credit, Dawah rejects the vilification heaped on the girl, and says the video should be taken down, but he also heavily criticizes her behavior, calling it “really bad,” “inappropriate,” “sinful”, and even “the work of the devil.” he offers to put the girl in touch with “some good sisters in Birmingham” to help her. (Read: to make sure she henceforth stays in line.)
Dawah’s job here is to reinforce the standards of sharia law, and he and his co-broadcaster blame music as being partly responsible for the girl’s “grave sin”. As he says, “This is why music is harm. . . it’s the work of [inaudible, but probably the Muslim Satan].” But they express hope that the girl will shape up, get married and “wear niqab.” Niquab! (That’s a face covering, in case you’ve forgotten).
The two guys, for all their pretend compassion, are really trying to keep women in line and mete out appropriate remediation. They are—and I say this without irony—instruments of the Muslim patriarchy. They’re young, but when they grow up they’ll enforce the same oppression that this woman experienced—and in Britain!
Maajid Nawaz on LBC radio (“Leading Britain’s Conversation”) didn’t pull any punches. He’s a Muslim, but abhors these threats and calls out feminists for not joining him (click on the screenshot to go to his 3½-minute video.)
Part of the transcript, which you can see here:
“What happened next [after the video was posted] is chilling. It will freeze the blood within your very body. Amid threats in YouTube comment threads, such as ‘effing, swear word, someone give me her address I will kill her’ and ‘stupid, swear word, needs to be killed’, the young girl was dragged onto a page by a pair of religious fundamentalists, who at first posted a picture in disgust at her dancing, and in a recorded audio, was forced into an online repentance.
“A public, tearful, apology, repentance and retraction, merely for dancing. Welcome to the United Kingdom in 2017. We may have just witnessed our first online religious fundamentalist inquisition.
“Initiated, conducted, and concluded, all online. And the worst part of this? Is it happened a couple of days before International Women’s Day, and you’d be forgiven for not having heard of it.
“Not a single global, nor national, feminist movement adopted this as a cause. Not a single mainstream, left wing nor liberal, media outlet reported on this.
“And I am wondering whether feminists are too busy picking first world fights while neglecting the minorities within minority communities. Like women within Muslim communities, who face a triple threat, who are discriminated from three different directions.
“One for being people of colour. Two, for being women within patriarchal communities that tell them they can’t work, or they can’t leave the home, or they have to submit to arranged marriages, or FGM, or any other form of oppression.
“And three, because they are Muslim, they’re also suspected by the outside world. The triple threat that women within Muslim communities face is heavy as a burden.
“And I think feminists are too busy picking first world fights while under their noses, within their own country, things like this are happening.”
Nawaz is of course correct; you won’t find mention of this incident in the New York Times, Huffington Post, Jezebel, or Everyday Feminism. No, those sites are devoted to glorifying the hijab, the very symbol of this kind of oppression (see here and here, for instance). You’ll find this news only on the conservative websites and British tabloids, like the Sun, the Daily Fail, Breitbart and Heat Street. Such is the unholy agreement between true liberals and bigoted conservatives. But even conservatives can be right about things, even if for the wrong reasons.
Some people say, “There’s no such thing as the Regressive Left. It’s a fiction—a strawman.” It isn’t. The Regressive Left are those who refuse to condemn the oppression of women when it’s done by Muslims. That’s regressive by any definition, for it takes us back to the bad old days when women were considered second-class citizens and their opportunities were limited. You would think that feminists, especially in Britain, would decry this kind of oppression: amidst their own struggles and protestations of victimhood, that they could spare a word or two for their Muslim sisters. If a woman can wear what she wants, shouldn’t she be able to dance if she wants? And if she does, she shouldn’t get death threats, shouldn’t be vilified, shouldn’t be forced to apologize in tears and promise to repent. Isn’t that behavior that feminists should call out? But we know why they don’t.
One person who did is Maryam Namazie, spokesperson for Iran Solidarity, One Law for All and the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain.
Great, in the city where the mob chased Joseph Priestley over to America we now have Islamist feminists proving that a Koran without a ban is like a fish without a bicycle.
The entire incident sounds about right, if we were in the 15th century. And if taken place in several other countries of the world, we would also be watching a stoning. Fully justified of course.
A tragic affair. The brutal reaction is due to the way some are raised to hold sacred certain conservative views of women instead of respecting women in themselves. It’s all about control. It’s as if they were stuck in a time warp fixed before sympathetic understanding had emerged.
1) I really need to start listening to Nawaz’s radio show/podcast. It has been on my radar for a while, there just isn’t enough time in the day!
2) “”Nawaz is of course correct; you won’t find mention of this incident in the New York Times, Huffington Post, Jezebel, or Everyday Feminism.””
I have come to the conclusion that western feminism is largely about female supremacy. Western feminists (and this includes third wave intersectionals and radfems) really only care about improving their lot, to the detriment of evil cishetwhitemalepatriarchalscum. They ignore the real oppression that women face under Islam because it *does* trivialize their complaint that litruhly *everything* is misogynist, and it all has to be pointed out!
I would however qualify this statement by saying that it is this grievance/victimhood culture that is the ultimate source of this irrational need to endlessly whine about minor first world problems (that are not really problems at all) whilst ignoring *real* oppression. I include not only feminists in this, but MRAs, Christians, Muslims, LGBT, heck, even the Chinese who will claim that not being able to oppress Tibetans is somehow evidence that the Chinese people are victims of persecution.
As long as social status is tied to how many oppression points one can *claim* to have, this rephrehensible behaviour will continue.
I used to think it was only anti-LGBT Christians who claimed that they were victims of persecution because, ohmygod, gay people might be afforded equal rights. That, somehow, if you are prevented from oppressing others, that this is unjust persecution of you and your tribe. Of course, fanatics don’t see it this way – they want to force the world to live according to their ideals, at which point we will all live in some sort of utopia, and preventing them from achieving this goal is unjust oppression.
*Not all MRAS
*Not all Feminists
*Not all Muslims
*Not all LGBT
*Not all Christians
^I want to make this clear. I am speaking only of the professional victims, of the authoritarians within each group. Unfortunately, the actual activists, who really want to help people and to change hearts and minds, are drowned out by authoritarian asshats.
