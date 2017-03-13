It’s Holi in India

. . . and here’s the animated Google Doodle. Fortunately, I’ve never witnessed these celebrations close up, which would involve you getting  your clothes permanently ruined with dye! Read more about the holiday here and here.

  1. Grania Spingies
    As immortalised by Coldplay and Beyonce. Or culturally appropriated.

  2. Simon Crase
    I’ve never witnessed Holi, but my wife lived in New Delhi for a year, and really loved all the Hindu festivals. Holi is fun, as is Dipawali, where everyone puts lamps outside and lets of fireworks. We do Dipawali, weather permitting, but the neighbours wouldn’t enjoy Holi…

