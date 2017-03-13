Close cheetah enounter of the first kind

All I know about this 5-minute video is that it was filmed at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, next to the Serengeti, and that the tourists in this vehicle were lucky in two ways. Cheetahs don’t attack humans very often (but some do have rabies).
h/t: Stephen
My guess would be that some surreptitious baiting has been going on in the past so that tourists would be more likely to have a positive wildlife encounter. That is just a theory.
Quite a thrill for the tourists. I’d be under the seat.
Wonder if cheetha is attracted to vehicles that make those continual odd clicking noises.